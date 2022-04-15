ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego Masters executive producer David McDonald reveals the new season of the reality show will feature the hardest challenges yet

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Lego Masters will be reaching new heights, the show's executive producer revealed on Friday.

David McDonald told Mediaweek that some of the more difficult tasks will be combined to add difficultly.

'There were two challenges from series one and series two where we were applying the forces of nature to builds' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgmOl_0fAP3iah00
New challenges: Lego Masters will be reaching new heights, the show's executive producer revealed on Friday. David McDonald told Media Week that some of the more difficult tasks will be combined to add difficultly. Pictured with Hamish Blake

'They were both very successful, they both were really fun – and funny. We combined The Bridge with The Shaking Tower from series two and put them together, and it's pretty spectacular.'

The contestants will also be heading outside this year to keep things interesting.

'We said this year we want to do a couple of things outside, and the two that we ended up doing were much better challenges than the other ones we'd had planned. So I'm hoping when everyone sees it that it was worth the wait!' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoiSQ_0fAP3iah00
Popular: Hosted by Hamish Blake and judged by Ryan 'Brickman' McNaugh, last year the premiere of the show was the top entertainment program of the night 

Lego Masters is set to return to Channel Nine next Monday night, and fans can look forward to some exciting changes to the format.

Season four will see contestants face a new challenge called 'The Bridge'.

Teams will be working outdoors for the first time, and their constructions will need to withstand 'a shake test' designed to evaluate strength and agility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuAzS_0fAP3iah00
It's back! Lego Masters is set to return to Channel Nine next week and fans can look forward to some exciting changes to the format. Season four will see contestants face a new challenge called 'The Bridge'

Eight teams will compete to build the best model from a 'brick pit' of 3.8 million Lego pieces.

Other new and exciting challenges include 'The Titanium Brick of Triumph' and the winning team will be granted immunity from the next elimination round.

Hosted by Hamish Blake and judged by Ryan 'Brickman' McNaugh, last year the premiere of the show was the top entertainment program of the night.

The reality series pulled in 838,000 metro viewers and even beat Ten's MasterChef premiere, which had just 670,000 viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GdS6C_0fAP3iah00
Get ready! The new season of the show begins on Easter Monday 

