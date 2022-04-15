ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Several oil firms secure civil injunctions aimed at stopping climate protests

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAjz4_0fAP1oxT00
Financial News

Several oil firms have secured civil injunctions aimed at stopping environmental protesters from targeting their fuel processing sites.

A number of key operators including Navigator Thames, ExxonMobil and Valero gained their injunctions in the last few days, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said on Friday.

It comes as dozens of climate activists were charged after arrests were made at protests at oil depots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFmJM_0fAP1oxT00
Demonstrators outside the Department for Business (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The Just Stop Oil activists say they arrived in the early hours of Friday at the Kingsbury terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire, as well as the Navigator Oil terminal in Thurrock and Grays oil terminal, both in Essex.

The recently imposed injunctions aim to prevent protest activity at oil sites across the UK.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “While we value the right to peaceful protest, it is crucial that these do not cause disruption to people’s everyday lives.

“That’s why I’m pleased to see oil companies taking action to secure injunctions at their sites, working with local police forces to arrest those who break the law and ensure deliveries of fuel can continue as normal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHDeE_0fAP1oxT00
Police officers at the Navigator Oil Terminal in Grays (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Valero Energy had obtained a High Court injunction against a number of environmental groups and “persons unknown” earlier this week following recent protests at the Kingsbury terminal.

It bans anyone from damaging any part of the land at each of the firm’s sites, from “affixing themselves to any other person or object” on the land or parts of access roads, and from building any structure.

Valero also owns and operates sites in Manchester, Cardiff, Plymouth and Avonmouth.

On Friday morning, pictures of climate activists, affiliated with Extinction Rebellion, showed people in orange hi-vis jackets on top of oil tankers and blockading roads, while holding signs.

Essex Police says a further 12 people aged 19 to 64 have been charged following the protests, bringing the total to 23.

They are charged with either interfering with a motor vehicle and wilful obstruction of a highway or aggravated trespass.

The force said 28 people were arrested on Friday, bringing the total number of arrests made since April 1 to 454.

Warwickshire Police said 12 arrests had been made.

Our dedicated officers will continue to work across the weekend to keep Essex moving, keep people safe and minimise disruption to the public

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

A dozen activists are said to be at the scene in Tamworth and have locked themselves on to pipes, while roadblocks and “tanker-surfing” has taken place at the sites in Essex.

Officers remain in Thurrock where a small number of people continue to protest.

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “It is anticipated the road network will be busy today and in the coming days, as people travel and spend time with family and friends during the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Our dedicated officers will continue to work across the weekend to keep Essex moving, keep people safe and minimise disruption to the public.

“We also continue to work closely with our colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service to secure charges where possible.

“As demonstrated this week, if you come to Essex and engage in disruptive and dangerous protest, we will arrest you.”

Warwickshire Police said: “Officers remain at Kingsbury Oil Terminal today and are currently dealing with protest activity after a number of protesters arrived overnight.

“There is minimal impact to the wider community at this time.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Climate protesters gather across island of Ireland

Hundreds of people gathered for protests across the island of Ireland on Friday as part of a global climate strike. A rally closed off one side of Merrion Square in Dublin, as protesters gathered to demand urgent action to tackle climate change. Demonstrators also held a minute’s silence for the...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Australian school students join global climate protest

Hundreds of school students rallied outside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's official Sydney residence Friday kicking off a "global climate strike" demanding action to stop the world heating up. "We know that it's fossil fuels that are exacerbating these floods and these climate disasters," said Abhayawickrama, warning that young voters would vote in favour of climate action in the next federal elections, expected to be held in May.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Terminal#Protest#Oil Tankers#Exxonmobil#Navigator Thames#High Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
US News and World Report

French Police Fire Tear Gas as Anti Far-Right Protesters March in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French security forces briefly fired tear gas in Paris on Saturday as opponents of the far-right marched in the capital, according to a Reuters witness. Demonstrators resumed their protests minutes later. (Reporting by Clotaire Achi; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Catherine Evans)
PROTESTS
AFP

Bankrupt Sri Lanka rations fuel as crisis worsens

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka imposed fuel rationing on Friday in another worsening of the economic crisis that has sparked widespread demonstrations calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation. The island nation is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, with severe shortages of essential goods and regular blackouts causing widespread misery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

UK to give asylum seekers one-way ticket to Rwanda

Some asylum seekers who arrive in the UK on small boats across the Channel will be given a one-way ticket to Rwanda, under new government plans. Home Secretary Priti Patel is in the African nation to agree a £120m trial involving mostly single men arriving in Britain on boats or lorries.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US Secretary of State Blinken rebukes Indian ‘government, police’ in comments about ‘concerning’ rights abuses

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said Washington was monitoring a spike in "human rights abuses" in India by the Modi administration, police and prison officials.Mr Blinken fired the salvo at New Delhi at a joint press briefing with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and defence minister Rajnath Singh following the 2+2 meeting in Washington."We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values [of human rights] and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

'What happens when the wind doesn't blow?': Ex Brexit minister Lord Frost warns Boris's plan to ramp up building of wind turbines across UK could see Britain RATIONING energy if the weather isn't right

Boris Johnson's former Brexit chief has warned Britons could face the rationing of energy under the government's current plans to reach net-zero by 2050. Lord Frost tore into the Prime Minister's energy security strategy, published last week, which put offshore wind and nuclear power at the centre of UK energy policy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
PBS NewsHour

Climate change activists block London bridges, British oil terminals

LONDON (AP) — Climate-change protesters snarled traffic by blocking four London bridges on Friday, while other activists continued weeks of demonstrations targeting oil terminals across Britain. Cars and red double-decker buses backed up along roads as hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists occupied London’s Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protesters halt fuel tanker near M4

Climate protesters have created traffic chaos near the start of the M4 motorway by stopping a fuel tanker and clambering on to it.Activists from the Just Stop Oil group climbed onto the tanker at the Chiswick roundabout in west London, as part of a campaign demanding the government stop issuing new licences for fossil fuels.Police blocked off the road around the tanker and diverted traffic away from the roundabout, advising drivers to avoid the area.At least one protester sat in the road in front of the tanker to stop it moving, and others clambered on top.Around 30 police officers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Orphans of the Rwandan genocide are to be kicked out of their home to make way for migrants arriving from Britain under Priti Patel's controversial new asylum seeker plan

Rwandan genocide orphans say they are going to have nowhere to live, after the UK's new Rwanda migrant scheme will use the hostel they have lived in for years. Home Secretary Priti Patel's plan to send all asylum seekers in the UK to the central African nation will force more than 20 residents in the country out of their accommodation.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy