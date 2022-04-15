ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Wayne Carey slams North Melbourne as 'bordering on embarrassing' after Kangaroos concede 51 points in first quarter against the Bulldogs that looked 'like a training run'

By Dan Cancian For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

North Melbourne legend Wayne Carey slammed the Kangaroos for an 'embarrassing' first quarter display against the Western Bulldogs on Friday.

Cody Weightman and Marcus Bontempelli kicked four and two goals respectively in the first quarter as the Dogs kicked 8.3 (51) to North Melbourne's 1.0 (6).

Carey was scathing of the performance, comparing it to a 'training run for the Bulldogs' and arguing it was 'bordering on embarrassing'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdjGW_0fAOzgnF00
Pundits blasted the Kangaroos for an 'embarrassing' first quarter display against the Bulldogs

The Kangaroos' capitulation was particularly unexpected as it came against a side that has struggled to kick straight over the first four rounds of the season and after North Melbourne narrowly lost against Sydney last week.

'I didn’t expect that,' former Bulldogs star Brad Johnson said on Fox Footy.

'After last week, watching North Melbourne and how competitive they were, it just disappeared once again.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJ0vL_0fAOzgnF00
Cody Weightman kicked four goals as the Dogs ran riot in the first quarter at Marvel Stadium
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqobp_0fAOzgnF00
Kangaroos legend Wayne Carey (left) was scathing of the Kangaroos' effort on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25U5FB_0fAOzgnF00
David Noble has seen his team lose four of their first five games this season 

Four-time premiership winner Jordan Lewis noted the Kangaroos were not at the races defensively as the Bulldogs had the freedom of Marvel Stadium in the first half.

'Six goals from the defensive half, which means North Melbourne is not switched on defensively, they’re not switched on in the contest and the forwards are reaping the rewards,' he added.

After a dismal first term, North Melbourne mounted a comeback of sorts kicking 5.2 in the second quarter to trail 64-38 at the break. The Bulldogs, however, soon stepped on the accelerator again and led by 95-52 at the final change.

The Kangaroos have lost four of their first five games and are second-bottom on the AFL ladder, with four points ahead only of Port Adelaide, the only winless team left in the competition.

