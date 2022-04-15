ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

New state STD data shows cases of syphilis, gonorrhea continued to climb during pandemic

By Sam Sachs
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHrGm_0fAOze1n00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When it comes to health and infections, the United States has a growing problem that has nothing to do with the coronavirus — sexually transmitted diseases, particularly gonorrhea, syphilis, and chlamydia.

A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked all 50 states by how common different venereal, or sexually transmitted diseases, are among state populations. The data also gave public health experts new insight into what happened during the pandemic, showing that some STD rates fell during the first months of 2020 but wound up surpassing pre-COVID levels by the end of the year.

While the data in the main CDC report is based on infections in 2020, preliminary data from 2021 shows the problem is not going away, instead, the health agency said some diseases, such as syphilis, were spreading.

In one alarming trend, cases of congenital syphilis, in which an infection passes from mother to baby during pregnancy, jumped 235% from 2016, the CDC noted. Health experts say the spike in cases was tied to mothers not receiving timely prenatal care or syphilis testing during the pandemic. While only 24 states reported at least one case of congenital syphilis during 2011, that number jumped to 47 in 2020.

These were the top 10 states for congenital syphilis in 2020:

RankStateCasesRate per 100,000 live births

1New Mexico42182.9

2Arizona120151.2

3Texas561148.6

4Nevada46131.2

5Oklahoma53107.8

6California481107.7

7Louisiana63106.9

8Mississippi37101.0

9Alaska881.4

10Hawaii1271.4

(CDC)

Gonorrhea cases also rose 45% from 2016 through 2020, while syphilis cases rose 52%.

“Rates of reported gonorrhea have increased 111% since the historic low in 2009,” The CDC reported. “During 2019–2020, the overall rate of reported gonorrhea increased 5.7%.” They said the amount of reported cases had increased mainly among men from 2009 to 2013. The number of cases increased in 36 states, according to the CDC.

See the top 10 states when it came to gonorrhea rates in 2020:

RankStateCasesRate per 100,000

1Mississippi13,773462.8

2Louisiana15,483333.1

3South Carolina16,705324.4

4Alabama14,426294.2

5Oklahoma11,204283.1

6Missouri16,855274.6

7South Dakota2,424274.0

8Alaska1,982270.9

9

18,458270.3

10North Carolina28,258269.4

Chlamydia infections went down 1.2%, to 1.6 million cases across the U.S. since 2016, but that might not reflect an actual reduction in infections, according to the CDC.

“As chlamydial infections are usually asymptomatic, case rates are heavily influenced by screening coverage,” the report said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, many health care clinics limited in-person visits to patients with symptoms or closed entirely, and it is likely that preventive health care visits where STD screening usually happens, such as annual reproductive health visits for young women, decreased.”

The CDC said the report “serves as a reminder that STDs remain a significant public health concern, even in the face of a pandemic.

The increase of syphilis cases, despite a proven and effective method of both treatment and prevention, has caused the CDC concern. In 1999, the CDC reported it would be possible to “eliminate syphilis” within the whole of the country’s borders. The report noted the majority of infections at the time were in the South.

The trends reported more than 20 years ago still hold true, as shown by the number of Southern states in the top 10 for syphilis and congenital syphilis.

Following the CDC’s release of the data on April 12, some reactions to it were mixed, especially from advocates who were reviewing President Joe Biden’s budget plan.

The National Coalition of STD Directors, a national public health membership organization representing health department STD directors and their staff, urged the U.S. government to increase the CDC’s budget to assist in fighting the spread of the diseases in the report, among others.

“This affirms once again that America isn’t taking the STD crisis seriously,” David C. Harvey, executive director of NCSD, said. “We can only fight this out-of-control epidemic with new funding and the kind of urgency that reflects the enormity of this crisis.”

NCSD has tracked how COVID-19 affected the ability to track disease spread during in the U.S. during the pandemic. It’s a problem the CDC also acknowledged when publishing the STD surveillance data.

“In 2020, COVID-19 significantly affected STD surveillance and prevention efforts,” the CDC said. “This report reflects the realities of a strained public health infrastructure, while simultaneously providing the most current data on reported cases of STDs in the United States.”

NCSD said the challenges of the pandemic led to interruptions in testing and access to healthcare in communities fighting off STDs. They said the diseases impacted the young “deeply” and added to a “dramatic climb in congenital syphilis.” When the president released the budget plan for the coming fiscal year, the organization said keeping the CDC’s STD budget flat, or unchanged, would not help to address the upward trend of infections in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Ariana Taylor’s cause of death, autopsy results released

GARY, Ind. — The Lake County Coroner ruled 23-year-old Ariana’s Taylor’s death an accident on Thursday. Police and family searched for the mother for over a week after a vehicle was discovered underneath the I-65/80-94 interchange on Sunday, April 3. The vehicle’s owner told police Taylor was supposed to be the last person with the […]
GARY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Syphilis#Std#Gonorrhea#Southern States#Wfla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
POZ

Mysterious Hepatitis Outbreak Hitting Kids in U.K. and U.S.

Public health officials, doctors and parents are racing to pinpoint the cause of dozens of cases of unexplained hepatitis among young children, first reported in the United Kingdom but now cropping up elsewhere. While the reason for the outbreak remains unknown, experts do not think it is directly caused by SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC News

Rise in bird flu cases across the U.S.

Bird flu cases have spread across at least a third of the country. A massive slaughter is underway that could send food prices soaring and cause farmers to lose their entire flocks. Health experts warn that this latest outbreak is the worst since 2015, when 50 million birds were slaughtered or killed by the virus. Experts also say that there is little risk of bird flu jumping to humans. March 23, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
HEALTH SERVICES
Fortune

‘This virus has fooled us before’: Here’s how Fauci predicts stealth Omicron will spread across the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The BA.2 subvariant of COVID, known as ‘stealth Omicron,’ is on the rise in Europe, Asia and, more recently, the U.S.—accounting for roughly 30% of all new infections this week, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

As gonorrhea becomes untreatable, a repurposed vaccine may prevent it

An existing vaccine that prevents meningococcal disease may also be up to 40 percent effective at preventing gonorrhea infections, which are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, with some strains completely incurable. This discovery is according to a series of studies and commentaries published Tuesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Though...
HEALTH
WGN News

WGN News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy