Louisville, KY

Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane and Trina Announce Yum! Center Concert

By Carolyn Brown
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KFC Yum! Center announced this morning that Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, and Trina will perform at the venue on Saturday, June 18 — and tickets are...

