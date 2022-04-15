ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals get approval for indoor practice bubble, first images revealed

By Chris Roling
 2 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals have a green light for their temporary indoor practice bubble.

Friday, team reps spearheaded by Elizabeth Blackburn were given approval for the temporary facility by the Cincinnati City Planning Commission.

When news on this pursuit by the team was announced, the details suggested a 75-foot high dome near the current training site on the riverfront, with expenses paid by the team itself.

The Bengals plan to use the facility for strictly the 2022 season, with the hope being that they can work with the city to establish something more permanent over the course of the next year.

ESPN’s Ben Baby provided a look at the mockup of the facility:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts set to begin offseason workouts

The Indianapolis Colts are set to begin Phase 1 of the offseason workout program Monday, marking a milestone that inches everyone closer to the 2022 season. Some teams have already begun their offseason workouts because they brought in a new head coach since the 2021 season ended. With Frank Reich entering his fifth season, the Colts were not one of those teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans special teams coach Frank Ross 'excited' to reunite with RB Marlon Mack in Houston

Frank Ross is familiar with Marlon Mack. The former Indianapolis Colts assistant special teams coordinator was on the same team with Mack from 2018-20. Ross saw the former 2017 fourth-round running back from South Florida tally 446 carries for 2,025 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns through 27 games, 23 of which he started. During that span, Mack also produced his career year in 2019 of 247 carries for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns.
HOUSTON, TX
