Bengals get approval for indoor practice bubble, first images revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals have a green light for their temporary indoor practice bubble.

Friday, team reps spearheaded by Elizabeth Blackburn were given approval for the temporary facility by the Cincinnati City Planning Commission.

When news on this pursuit by the team was announced, the details suggested a 75-foot high dome near the current training site on the riverfront, with expenses paid by the team itself.

The Bengals plan to use the facility for strictly the 2022 season, with the hope being that they can work with the city to establish something more permanent over the course of the next year.

ESPN’s Ben Baby provided a look at the mockup of the facility: