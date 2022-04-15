Easter Egg Hunt Planned for Saturday in Dawson Springs

Last week, some Kentucky residents noticed a thick white foam covering a local creek. This caused some concern, but you won't believe what this foam really was. Residents in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky notices something very strange last week floating in Cedar Brook Creek. One resident, Danny Robinson, was eating dinner when he noticed the creek outside had a stream of white foam floating on top of it. Now, it is not too uncommon to see some foam atop Cedar Brook Creek. However, it was the amount of foam on the water that was concerning. According to Fox 56,

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO