New David Bowie film narrated by the late star and featuring never-before-seen footage set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

David Bowie is set to 'narrate' a new 'experiential cinematic odyssey' about his life that will premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival.

The feature, titled Moonage Daydream, and produced by Brett Morgen, will include 'thousands of hours' of 'never-before-seen footage' with clips from the singer's personal archive used to narrate the film.

Sources confirmed to Variety, that the documentary is the first to be sanctioned by the late singer's estate and will stream on HBO and HBO Max in the spring of 2023.

Exciting: A new David Bowie film, narrated by the late star that will feature hours of 'never-before-seen footage' is set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival next month (Pictured in 1973) 

They described the project as: 'A feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey that explores Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey.

'Told through sublime, kaleidoscopic, never-before-seen footage, performances, and music, the film is guided by Bowie’s narration.

'Neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.'

Coming soon: Sources confirmed to Variety , that the documentary is the first to be sanctioned by the late singers estate and will stream on HBO and HBO Max in the spring of 2023
Guided by Bowie himself: The feature, titled Moonage Daydream, and produced by Brett Morgen, will include clips from the singer's personal archive used to narrate the film 

Brett, who also produced the documentary film Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, about the late Nirvana front man, was reportedly given 'unfiltered access to Bowie’s personal archives.'

Earlier this year, Bowie's former bandmates shared rare early photos of the star as they paid tribute to him on the sixth anniversary of his death.

The late musician could be seen holding a saxophone in the pictures issued by the surviving members of The Konrads, a group David joined at the age of 16 in 1963 when he was known as David Jay.

Legend: A source described the project as: 'A feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey that explores Bowie’s creative, musical and spiritual journey' 

Singer David joined the band after he spotted an advertisement in a music shop in Bromley, South London which was placed by guitarist Alan Dodds, 75.

Alan told The Sun: 'We knew he'd big aspirations and was an immense talent. He was destined to go on to bigger and better things.'

David once performed lead vocals for The Konrads when Roger Ferris, now 67, stood on glass before a gig.

He said: 'I like to think, thanks to my accident, I gave Bowie his big break.'

Iconic: They added: 'Neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material' (Pictured in 1973)

And Stella Gall, 78, who sung backing vocals with her late sister Christine, added: 'It's still an amazing thing to say that I played with him.'

However, David soon left and joined several other bands before releasing his hit studio album Space Oddity in 1969 before achieving superstardom as Ziggy Stardust in the 70s.

The star died on 10 January 2016 after a battle with cancer.

Tribute: The star died on 10 January 2016 after a battle with cancer (Pictured in 2004)

