ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

The Wild's Hartman flips the bird and turns it into money for Children's Hospital

By Adam Carter, Vineeta Sawkar
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zn3tl_0fAOwUl600

The middle finger of the Wild's Ryan Hartman is turning into a pretty good gift for Children's Hospital Minnesota.

The Minnesota Wild winger who raised his middle finger at the Oilers' Evander Kane Tuesday night, earned Hartman a $4,200 fine from the NHL.  Wild fans flooded Hartman's Venmo with donations to help pay the fine.  Hartman, who says he can pay the fine with his own money, said he'll send the donated money to Children's.

“We’re going to do Children’s Minnesota,” says Hartman. We’ve done things with them in the past. We want to something local to help the community. They’ve been behind us.”

The money includes a $200 donation from Evander Kane's ex-wife who apparently appreciated Hartman's efforts.  All money Venmo'd to Ryan Hartman through 7:00 p.m. Friday night will be donated to Children's Hospital Minnesota.

Joslyn Biever is the vice president of Philanthropy at Children’s Minnesota. She told Vineeta Sawkar on the WCCO Morning News that it’s a wonderful gesture.

“Our partnership with the Wild has always been wonderful,” Biever said. “I just think it’s a great way for Ryan to put attention back on the kids and we love it.”

Biever explains that the money donated will go to various urgent needs such as charity care and non-reimbursed funds for Medicaid. Children’s is a non-profit that relies on philanthropy.  Biever says they never turn away care for a child.

“We’re making sure kids have the ability to thrive in the health care system,” says Biever. “They need a childhood so they have birthday parties and all kinds of things that they do. And those things don’t show up on a bill and we need philanthropy to do that.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: The Final 2 Weeks Begin

At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Paul, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Sports
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

A look at every pending Detroit Red Wings free-agent

The Detroit Red Wings made strides during the 2021-22 NHL Season, buoyed by the emergence of rookie phenoms Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond and even helping to make fans think that their postseason drought stood a good chance of ending thanks to their having been in the Wild Card race in the first three months of the campaign.
DETROIT, MI
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy