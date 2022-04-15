The Wild's Hartman flips the bird and turns it into money for Children's Hospital

The middle finger of the Wild's Ryan Hartman is turning into a pretty good gift for Children's Hospital Minnesota.

The Minnesota Wild winger who raised his middle finger at the Oilers' Evander Kane Tuesday night, earned Hartman a $4,200 fine from the NHL. Wild fans flooded Hartman's Venmo with donations to help pay the fine. Hartman, who says he can pay the fine with his own money, said he'll send the donated money to Children's.

“We’re going to do Children’s Minnesota,” says Hartman. We’ve done things with them in the past. We want to something local to help the community. They’ve been behind us.”

The money includes a $200 donation from Evander Kane's ex-wife who apparently appreciated Hartman's efforts. All money Venmo'd to Ryan Hartman through 7:00 p.m. Friday night will be donated to Children's Hospital Minnesota.

Joslyn Biever is the vice president of Philanthropy at Children’s Minnesota. She told Vineeta Sawkar on the WCCO Morning News that it’s a wonderful gesture.

“Our partnership with the Wild has always been wonderful,” Biever said. “I just think it’s a great way for Ryan to put attention back on the kids and we love it.”

Biever explains that the money donated will go to various urgent needs such as charity care and non-reimbursed funds for Medicaid. Children’s is a non-profit that relies on philanthropy. Biever says they never turn away care for a child.

“We’re making sure kids have the ability to thrive in the health care system,” says Biever. “They need a childhood so they have birthday parties and all kinds of things that they do. And those things don’t show up on a bill and we need philanthropy to do that.”