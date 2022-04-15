ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

‘This mistake shouldn’t have ever happened’: Abilene father says bus driver lost track of his 5-year-old son

By Miriam Chamberlain
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svkOF_0fAOwOhy00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father is expressing concern after he says an Abilene ISD bus driver overrode a student identification system and lost track of his 5-year-old son.

Tuesday afternoon, Nate, who doesn’t wish to be identified so his last name has been excluded from this report, says he received a call from Day Nursery because they were concerned his son had not showed up.

Texarkana man accused of using AirTag to stalk ex

“He gets taken from school to the orange street location of Day Nursery and then the Cedar Street location will come and we pick him up from there,” said Nate.

According to Nate, children getting on the Abilene Independence School District (AISD) buses must scan in and out with their IDs.

“At that time transportation was called, and the bus driver said ‘no he got dropped off at his original stop’,” said Nate.

But in Nate’s son’s case, he scanned in but never scanned out. After 45 minutes of panic and multiple phone calls, Nate was informed by AISD’s Transportation Department that his son was found on the bus asleep on the floor.

“It’s the manipulating of the safety system in place is the biggest thing that I’m upset about,” said Nate.

RGV produce companies share economic impact of increased truck inspections

Nate explained he was told that bus drivers have the option to override the system manually, meaning the bus driver marked that his son had gotten off the bus.

“And then to not own up to it and say yea this driver needs to be retrained, well we’ve talked to him, and we coached him into not making this mistake again. The mistake shouldn’t have ever happened in the first place,” said Nate.

AISD’s Associate Superintendent of Operations, Scott Mclean says having the override function is an additional safety feature.

“If that capability wasn’t there for the drivers to do it, then when students show up without their bus tag, then we would be refusing ridership to a large number of students,” said Mclean.

Mclean says although the bus driver misused the system, it still was a helpful tool in locating Nate’s son.

Concertina wire installed on banks of Rio Grande

“Should there be an incident, we know exactly who’s on that bus so we can be held accountable for those students,” said Mclean

In an effort to make sure something like this never happens again, Mclean says AISD will incorporate this incident into its bus driver safety training.

Mclean is hoping to implement additional safety measures for parents by offering a downloadable app in which parents can track their children while on the bus.

This app can be expected to be activated as early as next school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Teen posing with weapons, drugs on Instagram leads to arrests

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two were arrested after investigators tracked down a teenager posing with drugs and weapons on Instagram. David Anaka Guerra, 17, and Ezra Sebastian Guerra, 21, were arrested on drug-related and weapon-related charges, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, March 29, BCSO received information that […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Father beats daughter with mop stick for using phone, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man after being accused of beating his 15-year-old daughter with a mop handle. On Monday, police responded to the 3200 block of Dakota Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers made contact with the teen, who reported that her father had beaten her with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Ktab#Day Nursery#Aisd#Transportation Department
ABC Big 2 News

Mom leaves girl, 4, alone in apartment for hours, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa mom is behind bars after police said she left her four-year-old child alone in an apartment for hours late last month. April Nicole Chandler, 38, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child as well as Possession. According to an affidavit, around 11:30 a.m. on March 28, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Child left in hotel room while parents drink in bar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to Ramada Inn at […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Abilene, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican man wanted for fondling children caught crossing border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man wanted for child sex crimes in North Texas was arrested crossing from Mexico into Hidalgo County. On Friday, March 18, Jose Arnulfo Pena Monarrez, 52, was attempting to cross the Anzalduas International Bridge when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers discovered he had an active warrant […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: Two men wanted for child fondling arrested

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men wanted for child fondling were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Eliseo Gonzalez, 69, and Matias Cantu Garza, 76, were taken into custody in separate incidents. Both men had outstanding warrants for child fondling and indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, a post by U.S. Customs and Border […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville. On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO). As the man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two arrested for robbing elderly couple in Walmart parking lot

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot. Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional […]
MISSION, TX
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
ValleyCentral

Two more suspects wanted in killing of 37-year-old

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is looking for two more individuals in connection to the murder of a 37-year-old man. The suspects were identified as Aracely Arredondo, 44, and Hector Manuel Gonzalez, 29. They are wanted on charges of capital murder, according to a post by HCSO. HCSO confirmed […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy