Pasco County: April 18 County Line Road Daytime Lane Closure

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Part of County Line Road, just east of Northwood Palms Boulevard, will be reduced to one lane of traffic Monday, April 18, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews need to close part of the road to perform work on the County Line Road Multi-Use Trail project.

Important Details:

Closure is set to begin Monday at 9 a.m. and wrap up by 3 p.m., barring any weather delays

Message boards and signs will direct drivers

Flaggers will provide traffic control

Click here to see a map of the affected area: bit.ly/3OnShcC .

