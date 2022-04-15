ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County: April 18 County Line Road Daytime Lane Closure

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Part of County Line Road, just east of Northwood Palms Boulevard, will be reduced to one lane of traffic Monday, April 18, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews need to close part of the road to perform work on the County Line Road Multi-Use Trail project.

Important Details:

  • Closure is set to begin Monday at 9 a.m. and wrap up by 3 p.m., barring any weather delays
  • Message boards and signs will direct drivers
  • Flaggers will provide traffic control
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2nlO_0fAOw51Q00

Click here to see a map of the affected area: bit.ly/3OnShcC .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Line#Traffic Control#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
113K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy