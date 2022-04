“I can pour into the people who built me up as a child, who built me up as a young man.” – Dr. Jean Dominique “JD” Foureau. Finding purpose and using experience in the world while having reflection and giving back to the community is often the backbone of many professionals. For Dr. Jean Dominique “JD” Foureau, currently in a three-year residency for emergency medicine at Broward Health, his position is an accumulation of hard work, support, empathy and ambition; one backed by the Broward Health Graduate Medical Education Program, which both allows Foureau to learn but also to mentor others.

POMPANO BEACH, FL ・ 25 DAYS AGO