What do you want to watch tonight? It’s a question that plagues every household, made all the more difficult by the omnipresence of streaming services such as Netflix, AppleTV+ and HBO Max all offering a buffet of choices, whether it be shows on HBO Max that friends are recommending or an upcoming Netflix movie that has been on your radar. Of course, these streaming services also pack together a slew of classic titles, and sometimes those older movies find new life. Which is what happened with a somewhat dated Halle Berry movie which, to be honest, didn’t do so well when it screened in theaters.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO