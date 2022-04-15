ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IA

Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire

By The Associated Press
kyoutv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning...

www.kyoutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nottingham: Man and woman killed in house fire in Sneinton

Two people have died in a house fire in Nottingham, the local fire brigade said.A woman and a man were found dead in a terraced house on Whittier Road in the suburb Sneinton.The formal identification process is yet to have taken place and enquiries are ongoing.Emergency services were called to the terraced house at 12:43am on Saturday, Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service said.The property was “severely damaged” by smoke and fire, and the adjoining properties were evacuated as fire crews from five different stations tackled the blaze.A joint investigation by the fire department and police is taking place to establish...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

WVa Fire Officials Identify Woman Killed in House Fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fire officials have identified the victim of a fatal fire. Sharon L. Cale, 76, of Morgantown, died as a result of the fire at her home, the state fire marshal's office said Friday. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started because of faulty structure-related wiring.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Bedford, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
County
Taylor County, IA
Taylor County, IA
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa House#Southwestern#House Fire#Burning House#Accident#Ap#Kcci#Associated Press
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Seven soldiers face charges after Fort Bragg trooper’s severed head found

Seven soldiers who went camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose severed head later washed up on a beach are being court-martialed. The New York Post reports that a group of North Carolina-based soldiers were the last to see Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, 21, alive. The soldiers were visiting Cape Lookout National Seashore to celebrate Memorial Day when the paratrooper disappeared in 2020. Spc Martinez was reported missing on 22 May, and six days later his severed head washed onto the shore. His body has never been recovered. While the investigation into Spc Martinez's death remains open, it was eventually designated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Q 96.1

4-Year-Old Boy Dies in Houlton Apartment Building Fire

A fire at a multi-unit apartment building in downtown Houlton on Wednesday claimed the life of a four-year-old boy and injured his two siblings. Just after 9:15 a.m., the Houlton Fire Department responded to the fire at a three-story apartment building on Mechanic Street. Fire Departments from Littleton, Hodgdon, Linneus and Monticello helped battle the wind-whipped blaze well into the afternoon.
HOULTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
WXIA 11 Alive

12-year-old hero: Boy honored after alerting neighbors to fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Could you imagine being 12 years old and being faced with a life or death situation? Would you have made the right decision in time?. Well, one young man from Greensboro had that exact situation and his actions may have saved his life and his neighbors'.
GREENSBORO, NC
WTHR

IMPD: Missing 6-year-old boy abducted by woman in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a missing 6-year-old boy who was taken by a woman that IMPD said is not related to the boy and has no custody rights. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are looking for 6-year-old Horlbens Charles and Flaurene Fenelon, who police say took the boy without his father's permission.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

2 CPD officers wounded in crash on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Monday morning, police confirmed. Police said two officers were traveling northbound on the Dan Ryan Expressway at approximately 4 a.m. near Pershing Road when a vehicle rear-ended the squad car. Both officers were transported to local hospitals with […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy