‘Umbrella Academy’ Star David Castañeda Joins Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
David Castañeda is the latest addition to the cast of the Natasha Lyonne & Rian Johnson series “ Poker Face ” at Peacock , Variety has learned exclusively.

Lyonne will lead the drama series, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Stephanie Hsu also set to appear along with Castañeda. Plot and character details for the series are being kept largely under wraps, though sources say the show will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode.

Castañeda is best known for his role in the hit Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” on which he plays Diego. The third season of the show is due out on June 22. His other TV credits include “Blindspot” and “Southland,” while it was announced in August 2021 that he would star opposite Christoph Waltz in Season 2 of the Roku series “Most Dangerous Game.” He has also appeared in films like “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “The Tax Collector,” “End of Watch” and “The Guilty” at Netflix.

He is repped by Buchwald, Stark Management and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

“Poker Face” received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021. Johnson created the series and executive produces via T-Street Productions. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner in addition to starring, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive producing. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street also executive produce. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television.

Comments / 0

#Drama Series#Umbrella Academy#The Natasha Lyonne#Southland#Roku#T Street Productions#Animal Pictures Co
Variety

Variety

