If there are two things we know Netflix will give us on a regular basis, it's true-crime documentaries and comedy specials. While we wait for our favorite TV series to be renewed or canceled, we can always count on this laugh and cry combination to keep us warm on a quiet night. The next stand-up comedian who is scoring the special trifecta on the streamer is Mike Epps, who previously hosted two shows that debuted over the past years. Mike Epps: Indiana Mike premieres next week, and the comedian has a lot to unpack since his last show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 DAYS AGO