Nashville, TN

Hyman Makes a Difference

By Robin Brownlee
oilersnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt Leon Draisaitl and Mike Smith stole the show for the Edmonton Oilers in last night’s 4-0 drubbing of the Nashville Predators, but Zach Hyman caught my eye yet again. He’s made a habit of that this season. Draisaitl, who scores against the Predators...

oilersnation.com

NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Penguins Have Picked Up the Slack During Malkin’s Suspension

At the end of the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on April 10, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki got into a tussle, with both players repeatedly shoving each other. Malkin retaliated by slashing Borowiecki’s stick from his hands and cross-checking him in the face, which the NHL Department of Player Safety picked up. The head of the department, George Parros, subsequently handed Malkin a four-game suspension along with a $190,000 fine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Nylander, Matthews & Knies

I guess all the angst surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs play caving in was simply a way the team keeps its fans guessing throughout the regular season. They lost to this season’s lowly Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Tuesday night then they rose up to spank the Washington Capitals by a score of 7-3 last night. Odd.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Practice: Jarry, Matheson Missing; Malkin Joins In

In a morning-skate-like Pittsburgh Penguins practice Friday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex before an early-afternoon date Saturday against the visiting Boston Bruins, two prominent players were missing — goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Mike Matheson. We hope to get updates from coach Mike Sullivan later. Both could just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Crisp Looks Back on Career, Praises Predators Fans as Retirement Nears

Predators Broadcaster Set to Be Honored This Weekend for 24 Seasons with Nashville. Iconic Preds broadcaster Terry Crisp discusses his retirement and the Nashville Predators organization's impact on his and his family's lives. 15:16 •. Terry Crisp was destined to become a broadcaster. He was bound to become a coach,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks make late push but fall to Preds

The Blackhawks fell to the Nashville Predators 4-3 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. 1. During 5-on-5 action, the Predators had 48 shot attempts, 30 shots on goal and 27 scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks had 31 attempts, 21 shots on goal and 13 scoring chances. Chicago made a push late in the third period but it was too little, too late.
CHICAGO, IL
KVIA

Maple Leafs beat Isles 4-2, break team wins and points marks

TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points. The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a spot in the postseason field. Matthews sat out to nurse an undisclosed minor injury. He has 58 goals this season, four more than Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl. Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey scored for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves.
NHL
#The Nashville Predators
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Commentary: Tavares, Campbell, Liljegren, Muzzin & Kerfoot

Looking back at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ game against the Washington Capitals, a number of players stood out for the team. In this post, we’ll take a look at who these players are and comment on their play. Comment One: John Tavares Might Break His Career-Best Assist Season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 5-4 Overtime Win Vs. the Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators was a game of two parts. During the first period, although the Maple Leafs came out hard and controlled the offense, the Senators took advantage of a mistake and a nice tip to take a 2-0 lead. During...
NHL
NHL

Islanders Honor Bossy With Jersey Patch

Islanders added a number 22 patch on their jerseys to honor Mike Bossy. In honor of Mike Bossy, the New York Islanders added a number 22 patch to their jerseys to commemorate the Hall of Famer, who passed away on Friday morning at 65. Bossy's number 22 will join Clark...
ELMONT, NY
Giordano's OT goal lifts Maple Leafs past Senators 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mark Giordano scored 3:26 into overtime to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Mitchell Marner scored twice in regulation for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting and Kyle Clifford also had goals for Toronto, which got 25 saves from Erik Kallgren.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Are Set up to Make a Cup Run This Postseason

Entering this season with a new head coach in Gerard Gallant and a new-look, grittier lineup, many thought the New York Rangers could fight for a playoff spot. Not many people (myself included) thought this team would rival the Carolina Hurricanes atop the Metropolitan Division. Yet, here we are, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

