ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sharp Shooter: DaBaby Confirms He Shot Trespasser, 911 Call Released

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMpUs_0fAOt4Au00

DaBaby hops on social media after it was reported a trespasser was shot at his North Carolina compound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVIdm_0fAOt4Au00

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

Yesterday, news broke that a shooting occurred at DaBaby’s North Carolina compound late Wednesday night. While there were only a few details released, some things were for certain. Whoever was trespassing received a gunshot wound to the leg and they had to scale a huge fence to even get onto the property. The intruder was sent to the local hospital after being shot upon arrival with non-life-threatening injuries and with a horrible lesson learned.

At this moment, we still have no idea the motive of why the person jumped his fence to gain access to the property, but DaBaby didn’t let that stop or ruin his day. Yesterday, he jumped on social media to confirm he was the one to shoot the intruder proclaiming “two of’em.”

The “two” is referring to a previous situation where he killed a man inside a local Walmart that tried to rob him.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BILLION DOLLAR BABY 👶🏾 (@dababy)

He later added in a separate post;

“I chose not to take a n*gga life the other day & it felt great. 👍🏾 Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya a** back💥”

His comment captioned a clip of Cam’ron’s infamous “N***s get shot every day, B” quote from “Paid In Full.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BILLION DOLLAR BABY 👶🏾 (@dababy)

Iredell County emergency services released the 911 call from the incident and DaBaby can be heard being calm and collected while a man in the background screams in pain.

You can listen to the call in its entirety below.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Trespasser#Trespassing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy