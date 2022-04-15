ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gray, LA

Second person dies in drunk-driving crash along U.S. 90 in Gray, police say

By Keith Magill, The Courier
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TYCI_0fAOt0e000

A second person has died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision April 3 along U.S. 90 in Gray that police say was alcohol-related.

Wayne Thomas, 63, of Los Angeles, died Thursday at an out-of-area hospital where he had been taken after the crash, State Police Troop C said Friday.

Joseph Sias, 77, of New Orleans, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. just west of Bayou Blue Road, Troop C said in a news release.

A driver from Houma was arrested on DWI and other charges after driving on the wrong side of the road and striking the other vehicle, Troop C said earlier.

Katelynn Scott of Houma was driving west on the eastbound off-ramp of U.S. 90 in a 2018 Dodge Charger, Troop C said. At the same time, Sias was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander east on U.S. 90 in the right lane.

As Scott entered the eastbound lanes driving the wrong way, she struck the Toyota head-on, police said.

Thomas, a passenger in Sias' car, was hospitalized with serious injuries after the crash, according to Troop C.

Neither Sias nor Thomas was wearing a seat belt, authorities said. Scott was properly restrained and sustained what police described as minor injuries.

During the investigation, Scott displayed signs of impairment and was arrested, according to State Police. She provided a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. A toxicology sample, required from drivers in all fatal crashes, was collected from Sias and is awaiting analysis.

Scott remains in the Terrebonne Parish jail on charges of vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injury, first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving on divided highway, records show. Her bail was set at $1 million.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths in 2022.

— Courier and Daily Comet Executive Editor Keith Magill can be reached at 857-2201 or keith.magill@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @CourierEditor.

Comments / 2

Related
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
freightwaves.com

Truck driver killed in Louisiana after load crashes through cab

A flatbed driver was killed in Louisiana on Monday when a heavy load he was transporting on a trailer came loose and smashed into the trailer cab. Jason Gilbert, 52, of Gray, Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident, which occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 and Bayou Gauche Road, about 30 miles west of New Orleans, authorities said.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Houma, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Gray, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
City
Gray, LA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Houma, LA
Accidents
City
Houma, LA
City
Los Angeles, CA
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Eight-month-old baby boy is found alive after spending nearly 24 hours lost alone in Louisiana field

An eight-month-old infant abandoned overnight in a field in Louisiana has been found in what officials dubbed a “miracle” discovery.The infant, named Niguel Jackson, was found “alive and healthy” in a field along Plank Road on 16 March after hours of search by law-enforcement authorities.Officials said that finding Niguel unhurt and unscathed was nothing short of a “miracle”.In a statement, Baton Rouge Police Department said: “Today, Baton Rouge Police Officers in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Parish Search and Rescue, East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, Emergency Medical Services, Acadian Ambulance and hospital staff performed search and rescue procedures...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Second Person#Traffic Accident#State Police Troop C#Dodge#Troop C
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
WRAL

Fayetteville police investigating homicide along Owen Drive

Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police are investigating a homicide on Saturday night. At least one person was shot on Owen Drive near the Ramada Hotel. It's not clear how many people may be involved or whether any suspects are in custody. WRAL is working to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Independent

Georgia to pay $4.8M in state trooper's killing of Black man

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay a $4.8 million legal settlement to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.The office of Georgia's attorney general confirmed the hefty settlement amount Friday. The trooper who killed Julian Lewis was swiftly fired by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with murder following the 2020 killing. But the prosecution of the former trooper, Jacob Thompson, stalled last summer when a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict him.Atlanta attorney Andrew Lampros said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
The Courier

The Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy