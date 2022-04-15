ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders launch North Carolina Jewish Clergy Association

 2 days ago
Clergy and community leaders from across North Carolina meet on Zoom April 12 to launch the North Carolina Jewish Clergy Association.
Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during the NCJCA meeting April 12. Contributed photo
Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC 6th District) speaks during the North Carolina Jewish Clergy Association launch meeting April 12.
Rabbi Eric Solomon from Beth Meyer Synagogue in North Raleigh participates in the North Carolina Jewish Clergy Association meeting April 12.
Rabbi Judy Schindler speaks during the North Carolina Jewish Clergy Association meeting April 12.

RALEIGH — Clergy and community leaders from across North Carolina gathered online April 12 online to launch the North Carolina Jewish Clergy Association (NCJCA).
This new organization of rabbis and cantors of various streams serving congregations, organizations and the broader Jewish community of North Carolina, will promote the interests of Judaism and the Jewish people in North Carolina and throughout the world; serve as a collective voice of the North Carolina Jewish clergy community, and support members in professional and personal growth.
Gov. Roy Cooper, Rep. Kathy Manning and other North Carolina leaders shared words of congratulations during the Zoom call.
“Standing on the shoulders of the North Carolina Association of Rabbis that thrived from April 1950 to 1969, we are establishing the NCJCA so that the more than 80 Jewish clergy in North Carolina today can join together to support the Jewish community statewide and globally and to support each other in learning and life,” said co-chair Rabbi Judy Schindler.
“The North Carolina rabbis of the 1950s and 1960s not only cared for their flock inside their synagogues, but they fulfilled the Torah’s prophetic call to ensure Jewish continuity on one hand and pursue justice on the other.”
The steering committee of seven clergy represents a wellspring of vision and a powerhouse of leadership with more than 125 years of service in the state. The guiding voices include Rabbi Schindler of Charlotte (co-chair), Rabbi Eric Solomon of Raleigh (co-chair), Rabbi Mark Cohn of Winston-Salem, Rabbi Lucy Dinner of Raleigh, Rabbi Andy Koren of Greensboro, Cantor Shira Lissek of Charlotte, and Rabbi Batsheva Meiri of Asheville.
As the Jewish community celebrates Passover beginning April 15, the clergy have created an original North Carolina 2022 Passover Seder Supplement for the North Carolina Jewish community, reflecting on themes of liberation past and present, from Ukraine to racial justice.
“This is a foundational moment for the growing North Carolina Jewish community,” Rabbi Eric Solomon said. “By bringing North Carolina Jewish clergy from across denominations closer together, we will be able to more effectively support and unify our people from Wilmington to Asheville.”

