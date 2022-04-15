Jonas Shaffer on Ravens biggest needs entering the draft

The Ravens' Eric DeCosta was ranked No. 15 out of the top 22 general managers in the NFL, according to NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal. "You can barely tell Ozzie Newsome has left the GM post, which is intended as the highest of compliments," Rosenthal wrote. "The Ravens balance short-term goals against veteran contracts along with tough decisions about their future (the Orlando Brown trade) as well as any team in the league. Baltimore staying competitive despite the worst injury luck in two decades speaks to the organizational strength. DeCosta just needs a few draft home runs like Newsome used to hit to round out the portfolio."

