Baltimore, MD

Jonas Shaffer on Ravens biggest needs entering the draft

105.7 The Fan
105.7 The Fan
 2 days ago
The Ravens made a few moves early in free agency but still have a handful of needs entering the draft later this month. Jonas Shaffer joined Vinny & Haynie to rank those needs.

Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Can Use Kyler Murray To His Advantage

Contract talks are stalling between the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. One quarterback stands to benefit from the two trying to come to an agreement. That quarterback is Lamar Jackson, who can use those stalled negations to his advantage. The former Pro Bowl quarterback is in contract talks with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases New Shocking First Round Mock Draft

The excitement can be felt in the air, it is almost time for the 2022 NFL Draft. The recent trade between Philadelphia and New Orleans has shaken up every first-round mock draft in America (including mine). There also could be more trades on the horizon that have been rumored. Minnesota...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Eric DeCosta Ranked 15th Among Top 22 NFL General Managers

The Ravens' Eric DeCosta was ranked No. 15 out of the top 22 general managers in the NFL, according to NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal. "You can barely tell Ozzie Newsome has left the GM post, which is intended as the highest of compliments," Rosenthal wrote. "The Ravens balance short-term goals against veteran contracts along with tough decisions about their future (the Orlando Brown trade) as well as any team in the league. Baltimore staying competitive despite the worst injury luck in two decades speaks to the organizational strength. DeCosta just needs a few draft home runs like Newsome used to hit to round out the portfolio."
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady’s Weird Message

Tom Brady’s social media skills continue to be put on display…. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback tweeted out a bizarre message on Sunday afternoon. What does Brady mean?. The NFL world is speculating, trying to figure out what Brady meant. “I have no clue what this...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Charles Woodson Names NFL’s Best Running Back Ever

Throughout his Hall of Fame NFL career, Charles Woodson played against a plethora of elite running backs. But one man that he never had the chance to face is Woodson’s pick for the best to ever play the position. On Friday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame posted a fill-in-the-blank tweet asking followers who the best running back of all-time is.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/15/22)

It is Friday, April 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are just days away from the offseason program beginning on Tuesday, and the 2022 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away. Here is the Good Friday edition of the Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Draft Prospects Visiting. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of NFL Star Tony Romo

Hopefully everyone who is celebrating on Sunday is able to do so with loved ones. Former NFL star turned broadcaster Tony Romo is surely celebrating with his family on Sunday. Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, lives a charmed life with his longtime wife, Candice Romo, and their children. They...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Can The Ravens Replenish Their Defense?

One of the burning questions facing the Ravens this offseason is can they get their defense back on track after an injury-marred year?. That's the biggest issue they need to address this offseason, according to NFL.com's Nick Shook. "Baltimore was absolutely eviscerated by injuries in 2021, starting with the loss...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore, MD
All sports news from Baltimore, including the Orioles, Ravens and more.

