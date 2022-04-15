ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, VA

"Karen's Grand Dame Reunion" Clip

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 2 days ago

The Wooden family’s younger generation is enlisting their Grand Dame Aunt for help and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHPkH_0fAOsff300
Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo

On Sunday’s premiere of “The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion” special Karen Huger and her family will go back home to Surry County, Virginia, to handle family business and have a reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuD9Y_0fAOsff300
Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo

As previously reported the two-part special follows Karen as she ventures back to Surry County, VA with her husband, Ray, and daughter, Rayvin, to reunite with her family, the Woodens.

An official press release notes that the Woodens are a prominent family of Surry County, and Karen plans to celebrate their rich history by planning their first family reunion with Rayvin’s help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzP34_0fAOsff300
Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjcRR_0fAOsff300
Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo

But while Karen is busy preparing her return to her rustic roots, her cousins, Megan and David, approach her with another pressing matter: the succession plan for the Wooden family farm.

The Grand Dame’s Aunt, Aunt Val is head of the 82-acre family estate and the younger Woodens want to take it over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsCKZ_0fAOsff300
Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo

Val is apparently quite the force in the family and the rifle-slinging lady can be quite the intimidator hence why the family wants Aunt Karen, the Grand Dame of Potomac, to have a chat with Aunt Val, The Grande Dame of Surry.

In an exclusive clip, we see Val’s son and Val’s daughter approach Karen, the newly minted ambassador of Surry County, VA, with the idea to talk to their mom.

There’s some business at hand that needs to be attended to,” says Val’s son David. “We do need to have discussions about the future—about the farm. How it will be passed down to us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGGCG_0fAOsff300
Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo

“Valerie has the farm right now,” responds Karen.

David acknowledges that his mom indeed does own the farm and says he wants the family to figure out a plan that will be “revenue-generating” for the farm.

“We have collectively decided that you will be the person to go to mom and to suggest to her that she should start working on a plan for handing over the farm to the younger generation,” says David to a shocked Karen.

Megan then chimes in.

“What he’s trying to say is that there’s nobody sitting here that could do it better than you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swITG_0fAOsff300
Pictured: (l-r) Alyssa Wooden, Megan Harrison, Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo

Take an exclusive look below.

Clearly, Val doesn’t play if her own kids need their Aunt Karen to speak up for them. How do YOU think she’ll react to the Wooden cousins’ idea to take over the farm?

“The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion”’s premiere episode is titled “The Grande Dame of Surry County.

Check out an official description for more of what to expect!

Karen sets out to plan her first ever family reunion at the Wooden farm in Surry County, Virginia – but it’s not all fun and games. Prior to the reunion, Karen’s young cousins task her with confronting Karen’s Aunt Val, the current owner of the family farm, about the succession plan for the land. With no plan in place, the younger generation could lose everything – but the question is, does Val want to lose control?

“The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion” premieres Sunday, April 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Karen Huger’s Real Housewives Spin-Off Special Premieres In April

It’s around this time of year I really start missing my Real Housewives of Potomac. Yes, we should be grateful that shows like Summer House and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City have been delivering since Nicki Minaj & co. signed off in November. But I need Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant’s reasonably shady back and forth exchanges. […] The post Karen Huger’s Real Housewives Spin-Off Special Premieres In April appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SheKnows

Spencer Is Stunned by What Falls Out of Esme’s Bag — Plus, Victor Hints That the Cassadines Are Running Out of Time

At the PCPD, Michael is released on bail. Jordan spots Curtis, approaches him, and asks if everything is okay. He needs her help. They go to a private room where he asks how much his brother Tommy told her about their father. Jordan says he didn’t say much, and he wasn’t much older than Curtis when he disappeared. Curtis fills Jordan in on what he’s found out about his father, including a sealed arrest record. He asks if she can unseal it, but Jordan refuses.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
City
Potomac, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
County
Surry County, VA
SheKnows

Former Days of Our Lives Heartthrob and When Calls the Heart Fave ‘Spring Into Love’ for Hallmark’s New Movie Lineup Featuring Romantic Rendezvous and Lovable Rescues

Primetime special sprinkled with a touch of daytime. Spring is right around the corner and the Hallmark Channel wants to celebrate with five Spring Into Love movies. Not only will fans get to view new premieres each Saturday from March 26, through April 23, they’ll get to see a few familiar faces, including former Days of Our Lives heartthrob Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) and When Calls the Heart fave Chris McNally (Lucas), plus Another World and One Life to Live alum Eriq La Salle (Charles; Mike).
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Siblings: Everything To Know About His 3 Brothers & Sisters

Will Smith has an older sister as well as a pair of younger twin siblings. Find out more about the actor’s sisters and younger brother here!. In West Philadelphia born and raised, Will Smith had plenty of siblings to hang out with on the playground “where I spent most of my days.” While the actor has gone on to much success, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star is clearly still very close to his three siblings. Even though he has a family of his own (including a son and daughter with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith), Will definitely has a special bond with his brother and sisters. Find out more about all three of Will’s siblings here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Executive Producer Promises ‘Something That’s Quite Unexpected’ Is in the Works for Steffy

Unless it’s Finn’s miraculous resurrection, he seems likely to have a hard time selling it to upset fans. Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell feels your pain. In fact, if anyone has taken Finn’s death harder than viewers, it’s him. The show has killed off a ton of characters over the years — here’s the long, tear-stained list — but he tells Soap Opera Digest that “it’s very difficult to make that decision. I loved working with Tanner [Novlan], and he and Steffy made an incredible couple…
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Reunion#Shannon Finney Bravo#First Family#Grand Dame Aunt#The Grande Dame
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Greg Vaughan Previews Eric’s Major ‘Change of Direction’ and the Family Crisis That Brings Him Home

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor is excited to be back. In March, we first alerted fans that Greg Vaughan would be returning to Days of Our Lives as Eric. Though the spring promo only gave us a glimpse of Eric and Nicole’s reunion at the Brady Pub, the actor has joined Arianne Zucker for a special interview to preview what’s ahead when his character steps back into Salem during the week of April 11.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LAMH Star Miss Wanda Drags Melody Holt

Miss Wanda doesn’t like that Melody Holt feels LAMH cast members use her for a storyline. Melody Holt has taken issue with her “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” costar LaTisha Scott‘s mother Miss Wanda. In the past, Wanda has been very vocal. And once Melody and LaTisha fell out, Wanda didn’t mince words on social media or in-person about Melody. And she was heated when Destiny Payton-Williams told LaTisha that Melody said she is her enemy. So Melody questioned why Destiny would discuss her with LaTisha.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Bossip

UNCENSORED: Erica Campbell Talks Being One-Half Of The Gospel Duo Mary Mary, Being Misunderstood In The Christian Community & More

TV One’s Award-Winning Show ‘UNCENSORED’ continues with Erica Campbell this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/9C!. Gospel music pioneer, Erica Campbell didn’t grow up wanting to be singer. Like many black kids in the church she was forced to join the choir at the young age of eleven. She recalls the time her friend’s mom prophesied over her and her voice and promised that her vocal skills would one day pay off.
RELIGION
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals aftermath of Tommy Moon twist as he's questioned by the police

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed the aftermath of Tommy Moon's shocking story, as he's interviewed by the police next week. Tommy accidentally stabbed bully Sid in last night's episode (March 24), as his school nightmare continued. Viewers have seen Tommy being tormented by older boys for protecting half-sister Scarlett,...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Call the Midwife Recap: Lucille and Cyril Welcome Special News

Click here to read the full article. Ever since they met, fell in love and got married, Call the Midwife‘s Lucille and Cyril hoped to have a family of their own someday. The newlyweds also wanted to wait until they had a house and Cyril had a better paying job. But, as the couple remarked, God works in mysterious ways and on Sunday’s installment, the dedicated midwife found out she was pregnant despite being on the pill. Nurse Phyllis helped Lucille learn the truth and she also kept the wonderful news a secret until the Robinsons were ready to share the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Simon Guobadia Names Porsha Williams Eseosa

Porsha Williams has a new name thanks to her fiancé and it’s Eseosa Guobadia. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta is gushing about her husband-to-be Simon Guoabadia giving her a new name. On Sunday, Porsha told her 6.9 million followers that Simon had been “thinking of the right name” for her for months and after “hearing the name Eseosa” while in Lagos, Nigeria, he thought it was a perfect fit.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy