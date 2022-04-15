"Karen's Grand Dame Reunion" Clip

The Wooden family’s younger generation is enlisting their Grand Dame Aunt for help and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On Sunday’s premiere of “The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion” special Karen Huger and her family will go back home to Surry County, Virginia, to handle family business and have a reunion.

As previously reported the two-part special follows Karen as she ventures back to Surry County, VA with her husband, Ray, and daughter, Rayvin, to reunite with her family, the Woodens.

An official press release notes that the Woodens are a prominent family of Surry County, and Karen plans to celebrate their rich history by planning their first family reunion with Rayvin’s help.

But while Karen is busy preparing her return to her rustic roots, her cousins, Megan and David, approach her with another pressing matter: the succession plan for the Wooden family farm.

The Grand Dame’s Aunt, Aunt Val is head of the 82-acre family estate and the younger Woodens want to take it over.

Val is apparently quite the force in the family and the rifle-slinging lady can be quite the intimidator hence why the family wants Aunt Karen, the Grand Dame of Potomac, to have a chat with Aunt Val, The Grande Dame of Surry.

In an exclusive clip, we see Val’s son and Val’s daughter approach Karen, the newly minted ambassador of Surry County, VA, with the idea to talk to their mom.

There’s some business at hand that needs to be attended to,” says Val’s son David. “We do need to have discussions about the future—about the farm. How it will be passed down to us.”

“Valerie has the farm right now,” responds Karen.

David acknowledges that his mom indeed does own the farm and says he wants the family to figure out a plan that will be “revenue-generating” for the farm.

“We have collectively decided that you will be the person to go to mom and to suggest to her that she should start working on a plan for handing over the farm to the younger generation,” says David to a shocked Karen.

Megan then chimes in.

“What he’s trying to say is that there’s nobody sitting here that could do it better than you.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Clearly, Val doesn’t play if her own kids need their Aunt Karen to speak up for them. How do YOU think she’ll react to the Wooden cousins’ idea to take over the farm?

“The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion”’s premiere episode is titled “The Grande Dame of Surry County.

Check out an official description for more of what to expect!

Karen sets out to plan her first ever family reunion at the Wooden farm in Surry County, Virginia – but it’s not all fun and games. Prior to the reunion, Karen’s young cousins task her with confronting Karen’s Aunt Val, the current owner of the family farm, about the succession plan for the land. With no plan in place, the younger generation could lose everything – but the question is, does Val want to lose control?

“The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion” premieres Sunday, April 17, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.