Canton police program to pay for driver's ed for disadvantaged teens

CANTON – Hey kids, need a driver's license to get a summer job but mom and dad just don't have the money?

City police are funding a free driver's ed program for disadvantaged youth, hoping to help teen drivers become employed.

"I don't want to see these kids getting into trouble simply because they don't have a driver's license," said Police Chief Jack O. Angelo III, who retires today after 33 years on the force. "They're driving anyway."

"The Canton Police Department has seen far too many of Canton’s youth drive without a valid driver’s license, both out of necessity and for leisure," according to a brochure describing the Drive Legal and Drive Safe program, which is sponsored by the Police Department and the mayor's office.

City officials know that many jobs require a valid driver's license, but some families can't afford the expense.

Some police departments across the nation routinely teach teen driving skills and driving courses have long been part of juvenile court diversion programs. But Canton is the only police agency in Ohio to fund a teen driving program aimed at helping disadvantaged youth, Angelo said.

How the Drive Legal and Drive Safe program works

Students must be at least 16 years old during the current school year to be eligible for the program. To qualify for one of the 20 spots available, they must come from low- to moderate-income homes, maintain at least a C-average or 2.0 GPA and demonstrate good attendance.

Students have until May 1 to apply to a school guidance counselor and their applications must contain a brief paragraph on why they need the assistance. The counselors will choose which students participate based on the paragraph, grades, school attendance and financial need.

"They must have a parent or guardian willing to sign for them and provide the proper vehicle and insurance for testing," Canton police Capt. Lisa Broucker said.

The cost of the program is about $500 per student.

It covers the temporary driver's permit, driving school with behind-the-wheel training, driver's test and a two-hour Canton police-presented driver-safety class — all of which is paid for by the police department with $10,000 in forfeiture money.

The police instruction portion includes information "like knowing what to do after being involved in an accident, that the windshield wipers must be on when the headlights are on and the value of having insurance," Angelo said. "We're hoping to steer a lot of kids in the right direction."

The classes start in mid-May or by the end of May with the A-Easy Method National Driving School at 1817 Fulton Road NW conducting the training, "because it's in the city," Angelo said. The driving school is charging the police department $350 per student.

The deputy registrar's office in North Canton will bill the police department for the driving permits, the chief said.

Averting a court date - or several

The program is also aimed at keeping troubled teens out of the court system.

Angelo said he does not want to see teenagers dragged into that cycle simply because they can't afford to get a driver's license, and he hopes having one will help them find and maintain gainful employment.

"This way they won't get in trouble for driving without a license, and it'll help the parents, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck." the chief said, adding that, "$500 is a lot of money to come up with to get your kid a driver's license."