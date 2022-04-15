ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton police program to pay for driver's ed for disadvantaged teens

By Repository staff report
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVZDk_0fAOsaFQ00

CANTON – Hey kids, need a driver's license to get a summer job but mom and dad just don't have the money?

City police are funding a free driver's ed program for disadvantaged youth, hoping to help teen drivers become employed.

"I don't want to see these kids getting into trouble simply because they don't have a driver's license," said Police Chief Jack O. Angelo III, who retires today after 33 years on the force. "They're driving anyway."

"The Canton Police Department has seen far too many of Canton’s youth drive without a valid driver’s license, both out of necessity and for leisure," according to a brochure describing the Drive Legal and Drive Safe program, which is sponsored by the Police Department and the mayor's office.

City officials know that many jobs require a valid driver's license, but some families can't afford the expense.

Some police departments across the nation routinely teach teen driving skills and driving courses have long been part of juvenile court diversion programs. But Canton is the only police agency in Ohio to fund a teen driving program aimed at helping disadvantaged youth, Angelo said.

How the Drive Legal and Drive Safe program works

Students must be at least 16 years old during the current school year to be eligible for the program. To qualify for one of the 20 spots available, they must come from low- to moderate-income homes, maintain at least a C-average or 2.0 GPA and demonstrate good attendance.

Students have until May 1 to apply to a school guidance counselor and their applications must contain a brief paragraph on why they need the assistance. The counselors will choose which students participate based on the paragraph, grades, school attendance and financial need.

"They must have a parent or guardian willing to sign for them and provide the proper vehicle and insurance for testing," Canton police Capt. Lisa Broucker said.

The cost of the program is about $500 per student.

It covers the temporary driver's permit, driving school with behind-the-wheel training, driver's test and a two-hour Canton police-presented driver-safety class — all of which is paid for by the police department with $10,000 in forfeiture money.

The police instruction portion includes information "like knowing what to do after being involved in an accident, that the windshield wipers must be on when the headlights are on and the value of having insurance," Angelo said. "We're hoping to steer a lot of kids in the right direction."

The classes start in mid-May or by the end of May with the A-Easy Method National Driving School at 1817 Fulton Road NW conducting the training, "because it's in the city," Angelo said. The driving school is charging the police department $350 per student.

The deputy registrar's office in North Canton will bill the police department for the driving permits, the chief said.

Averting a court date - or several

The program is also aimed at keeping troubled teens out of the court system.

Angelo said he does not want to see teenagers dragged into that cycle simply because they can't afford to get a driver's license, and he hopes having one will help them find and maintain gainful employment.

"This way they won't get in trouble for driving without a license, and it'll help the parents, many of whom live paycheck to paycheck." the chief said, adding that, "$500 is a lot of money to come up with to get your kid a driver's license."

Comments / 3

Related
North Country Public Radio

A 7th grader in Canton has died

The student "will be greatly missed by his family, friends, teachers and all who knew him," said superintendent Ron Burke in an email to the school community. "This is indeed a very sad time for the Canton Central School community." NCPR is withholding the student's name due to the child's...
CANTON, NY
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
North Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Canton, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#The Police Department#Gpa
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
YourErie

Ohio man arrested in Erie for stealing van, placing child in dumpster

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been arrested in Erie after allegedly stealing a work van, placing a child inside a dumpster and illegally possessing firearms. Millcreek Police report Nicholas Rosnack, 38, of Painesville, Ohio, allegedly stole a white Chevy work van from the 1800 block of Pittsburgh Ave. in Erie. Millcreek Police were called […]
ERIE, PA
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Repository

The Repository

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy