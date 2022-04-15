ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Michael Garner Checks Out Iowa Football Spring Practice

By Rob Howe
'23 Chicago Heights Defensive End Discusses Campus Visit

Michael Garner has experience being a good teammate. It starts at home as the oldest of eight siblings.

The 2023 Chicago Heights (IL) Bloom Township defensive end recognized the family atmosphere while visiting Iowa Football on Thursday. The campus stop left him wanting to share the experience as a life lesson.

"I'm looking to visit again in June for camp with my little brother," Garner told HN. "I look forward to showing him how amazing campus is and where hard work could take him if he stays dedicated. As the oldest of 8, I'm trying to set the example."

The Iowa experience impacted Garner.

"Man, I really enjoyed being in Iowa City. The energy matches a lot like back home, and it was a very diverse setting that I enjoyed being in. The facilities are amazing.  With this being my first time hearing about the school, I was very impressed with the program and the principles they teach and the standard that is set for the players to meet everyday," he said.

Garner (6-7, 245) met with Hawkeye assistants Kelvin Bell, who coaches the defensive line, and Seth Wallace, who recruits his area of Illinois.

"We feel like I would fit perfectly at left-side defensive end. If I was to go there, I would be perfectly fine with adapting even if I have to move to the other side, learn a new position or play special teams. I would like to contribute to the program as much as possible," Garner said.

Garner sees himself as a match for Iowa's culture and approach.

"I feel like I would fit perfectly. They play with the right amount of grit and respect for the program I am looking for. The players are really dedicated to the program with them giving it their all at 7 in the morning," he said.

"That’s all I'm looking for."

Garner hopes to see campus and check out the academic offerings next time he visits Iowa. Academics will play a big role in Garner's ultimate decision. He reports a 3.4 GPA.

"Even though I do change my major a lot, I am currently looking to major in Information Technology. Iowa does not have an individual Information Technology program, but it is through their business program. I have no problem with that at all,' he said.

Army, Florida Atlantic and Western Illinois have reportedly offered Garner scholarships. He's heard from Illinois, Northern Illinois, UAB, Wyoming, Toledo and others.

Garner also stands out for the Bloom basketball team. He brings to mind former Hawkeye D-End and current Dallas Cowboy, Chauncey Golston, another long, athletic lineman in high school who blossomed in college.

You can watch Garner's junior highlights HERE .

