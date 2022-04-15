HHW Gaming: Hideo Kojima Confirms Kojima Productions Was Not Acquired By PlayStation

Hideo Kojima’s video game studio Kojima Productions is NOT PlayStation’s latest acquisition.

The Martin Scorcese of video games shook things up in the gaming world when he shared a photo of the PlayStation banner that now features his game Death Stranding and some other additions. As expected, Kojima’s tweet caused a whirlwind of speculation among the video game enthusiast who believed Sony had acquired another Infinity Stone in the form of Kojima Productions.

Kojima put that all to bed with a single tweet stating his video game studio would remain independent. “I’m sorry for the misunderstanding, but KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS has been and will continue to be an independent studio,” he tweeted.

There have been rumblings that Kojima Productions could be the next significant acquisition because of Silent Hill potentially being teased and rumors of Kojima “consulting” on Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake floating around. While PlayStation fans were initially hyped at the possibility of Kojima and his video game masterpieces becoming PlayStation exclusives, Xbox gamers we’re worried that the news meant his alleged secret Xbox project is now dead.

Luckily for them, that is not the case, and whatever the hell that project is, it is still on track to be made insider Jeff Grubb.

Per Comicbook.com :

Speaking on his GiantBomb podcast, Grubbsnax, journalist Jeff Grubb stated that Hideo Kojima’s Xbox game is still happening. Grubb noted that he had heard this as of a couple of weeks ago, but he’s not ruling out the fact that PlayStation may have acquired Kojima Productions. Many have been heavily speculating that Hideo Kojima’s team was acquired by PlayStation after Death Stranding was featured in a PlayStation Studios banner image.

We’re not closing the door on Sony acquiring Kojima Productions. It could still happen as the company has already gobbled up Destiny developer Bungie , Returnal developer Housemarque, and recently God of War: Ragnarok developer Valkyrie Entertainment.

So continue to watch this space.

Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty