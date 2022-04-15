ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Amanda Holden’s husband Chris Hughes?

By Nana Saah Ossei
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
AMANDA Holden has been enjoying her time in the spotlight for many years but who is her husband?

Here's what we know about the star's husband Chris Hughes.

Amanda and her husband both work in media Credit: @noholdenback/Instagram

Who is Chris Hughes?

Chris is a record producer.

He and Amanda met in 2003 after meeting in Los Angeles, but they only started dating in 2004.

He is Amanda's second husband. She was previously wed to Les Dennis.

They now live in Richmond-upon-Thames in a lavish Surrey home.

When did they marry?

The pair wed on December 10, 2008, at St Margaret's Church in Somerset.

The reception was held at Babington House - an exclusive members only club and hotel just moments away.

As the day took place near Christmas, the chapel was decorated with fake snow and candles were lit while Christmas ivy hung over the entrance.

Chris' best man was former Formula One driver, David Coulthard.

Do they have children together?

Amanda and Chris have two children, Alexa and Hollie.

In February 2011, Amanda lost their baby son Theo when he was stillborn at seven months.

The family marked the 10th anniversary of the tragedy earlier this year by sharing an image of her late son's footprints.

She wrote: "#Theo... our gorgeous little boy. You would have been 10 years old today... not a day goes by without thinking of you."

