San Angelo, TX

San Angelo man arrested after gunshots fired at apartment complex

By Alana Edgin, San Angelo Standard-Times
GoSanAngelo | Standard-Times
 2 days ago
SAN ANGELO — A San Angelo man has been arrested months after multiple shots were fired through an apartment window into other units, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Thursday, April 14.

On Jan. 9, 2022, police arrived at an apartment complex on McKee Lane for reported shots fired. They met with a man, who said he was in his ground-floor apartment when a bullet entered his bedroom window and landed on his bed, records state.

Officers found the bullet and determined it came from the west. They spoke with an "intoxicated male subject" in a unit directly west from the first apartment, who stated he did not hear any gunshots, according to the affidavit.

An investigator noticed the western unit had five holes in the bedroom window and suspected the holes were caused by shots fired within the unit. When officers returned to speak with the man, they could not make contact, records state.

The renter of the west unit, who was evicted in March 2022, told officers he was not there at the time of the shooting, but his relative might have been. Investigators compared photos of the relative and the intoxicated subject, then determined the person's identity.

Mark Anthony Garcia, 36, was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of deadly conduct - discharge firearm. He was released from Tom Green County Detention Center hours later on a $25,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

