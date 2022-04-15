ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck clearing residential areas using all its equipment along with public school plows and operators

By Keith Darnay
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YFaK_0fAOsCG600

The city of Bismarck has this update on snow clearing and removal efforts through Friday, April 15:

  • Bismarck Roads and Streets crews began plowing major routes and residential streets April 14 at 8:00 p.m.. The city is using all available equipment and Bismarck Public Schools is assisting with equipment and operators.
  • Roads and Streets crews will make two plow passes down the street center to allow for vehicles to pass in opposing lanes, to speed up the opening of the city and continue plowing 24/7 until the city is open.
  • A front-end loader will follow pushing an opening in the heavy snow ridge in front of homes to help residents exit from their driveways.
  • Once the entire city has been opened, Roads and Streets crews will return to residential areas and push the snow over toward the curb to open up the parking lanes.
  • Extreme high winds, heavy, wet snow, and blizzard conditions have continued to be an issue with this storm and it is taking three times longer than normal to plow streets.
Mandan using all available equipment, operators for snow removal
  • Please wait for the front-end loader to make an opening for your driveway before you try shoveling the heavy snow ridge. We realize that there will be additional shoveling or snow blowing in the street to reach the driveway opening, but it should be less strenuous than shoveling the snow bank left by the center line plow.
  • If you haven’t removed your vehicle from the street, now is the time to do so or it will be extremely difficult to dig out of the snow bank created by the plows. “We ask citizens for their continued patience and cooperation during this significant snow event.”
  • A reminder to businesses and residents: According to city ordinance, a person may not move, dump or deposit by any means any snow or ice accumulated on private property onto any public street, alley, or public right-of-way. The fine for this violation is up to $1,000.
  • Adopt a Hydrant: Bismarck officials ask for the public’s help to clear snow from around the hydrants by “adopting” a hydrant in your neighborhood. This helps reduce the time it takes for the fire department to get water on a fire by ensuring that we can find and access the fire hydrant when it is needed most. By helping, you could save your neighbor’s house or your own in an emergency. The snow should be cleared 6 inches below all the caps and 3 to 4 feet around the hydrant. This gives firefighters the space they need to attach hoses and turn on water in case of a fire in your neighborhood. If you are a business owner, please take the time to ensure the hydrants in your area are kept clear also.
  • For more snow removal information visit: https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal
KX News

KX News

