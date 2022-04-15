ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Manning will join Kenny Payne’s staff at Louisville

By Brian Geisinger
ACCSports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Manning will return to the ACC. Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman reports that Manning will join Kenny Payne’s coaching staff at Louisville. Last week, Louisville also landed Duke assistant coach Nolan Smith, making him the program’s associate head coach. Manning, of course, coached at Wake...

