Casper Clausen Talks The Past, Present, And Future Of Efterklang On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn yesterday’s edition of Callin Me Maybe, we sat down with Efterklang frontman Casper Clausen for a far-ranging discussion about his career. Efterklang are...

Stereogum

We’ll Get Lost In Destroyer’s Labyrinthitis On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

We at Stereogum are well aware that our readers crave that sweet, sweet Dan Bejar content. This Thursday, we will deliver it in abundance. The new Destroyer album Labyrinthitis is out this Friday, and we’re digging into it on the next episode of our weekly interactive podcast Callin Me Maybe. By the time the show goes live on the Callin app at 4PM ET Thursday, we’ll have published Ryan Leas’ Premature Evaluation of the new album. Using that as a launchpad, Ryan and I will get into the ins and outs of the album, explore the role of longtime producer John Collins, and predict what might be next for Bejar’s project. Maybe if I’m feeling feisty we’ll even debate the merits of Destroyer vs. the New Pornographers! We’re very eager to hear from Bejar’s comments section fan club, too, so join us here and hit us up with your hot takes on everyone’s favorite idiosyncratic indie bard.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: As Winsor Harmon Returns, the Time Just May Be Right for a Brooke/Thorne Reunion Since ‘They’re Sort of Perfect Together’

When Winsor Harmon stepped back onto the set of Bold & Beautiful to tape the special scenes airing as part of the soap’s 35th anniversary, it was a big, wonderful moment. “I have such fond memories of my time on the show,” he reflects, “so being back with your longtime friends and meeting new people was pretty fantastic.”
People

How Bridgerton Explains Regé-Jean Page's Absence in Season 2

After following the steamy love story between Daphne Bridgerton and Duke Simon Basset in Bridgerton season 1, the series shifted focus to Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma's love story for the show's sophomore run. Prior to the premiere on Friday, it was announced that the actor who portrayed Simon —...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Dolly Parton Tells Great Story About Her Mama at SXSW

Dolly Parton had quite the SXSW Dollyverse panel. On March 18, the legendary songwriter participated in her very own SXSW panel, a first for her. While there were certainly memorable moments, like when a drunk man yelled, “I love you,” to her. She quipped, “I love you too, but I told you to wait in the trunk”. Nothing beat the story she told about her mother.
Stereogum

Stream Destroyer’s New Album Labyrinthitis & Listen To Our New Callin Me Maybe On All Things Bejar

Labyrinthitis is not just the new Destroyer album. According to Dan Bejar, it’s also the final installment in a trilogy, the culmination of what he’s been building toward on prior albums Ken and Have We Met. It’s definitely my personal favorite of Bejar’s recent synth-driven experiments, grand and poppy yet wordy and idiosyncratic as ever. And now, after the release of three early singles, the whole thing is out for the world to hear.
MUSIC
Stereogum

billy woods & Preservation’s New Album Is A Disorienting Masterwork

“Europeans decided what Blackness was.” That’s something that billy woods told The FADER in maybe the only interview that woods has done behind his new album Aethiopes. In the context of the interview, that’s less a thesis statement and more a tossed-off observation, but it’s still a useful way for looking into Aethiopes, one more stunning piece of rap music from a career full of them. Over the course of his career, billy woods has found hundreds of sidelong, oblique ways to look at a bloodthirsty, hostile reality. His music is full of apocalyptic imagery, late-capitalist inhumanity, and visceral reminders from centuries upon centuries of white colonialism. Aethiopes, an album named after an archaic European term for Africans, digs deep into the many ways that history informs the way people live their lives in the here-and-now, and it’s rich and layered enough to leave your head spinning.
HIP HOP
Stereogum

Florida’s The Fest Lineup Once Again Has Every Punk Band

The Fest, the annual gathering of punk bands in Gainesville, Florida around Halloween, has announced the lineup for its 20th iteration. It’s going down in venues around Gainesville this Oct. 28-30, and it once again features every punk band on Earth. Topping the bill are a whopping six veteran...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Stereogum

Hear Guided By Voices’ New Big Star Tribute Single “Alex Bell”

Big Star and Guided By Voices are two of the greatest, most influential guitar-pop groups in underground rock history. Today the latter has paid tribute to the former with a new single. Five minutes long and comprising multiple non-repeated sections, it feels almost like several GBV songs stitched together. “Alex...
MUSIC
psychologytoday.com

Past, Present, Future: Don’t Get Stuck in a Single Time Dimension

Only the experienced present exists, but we have access to the past through memory and we have expectations for the future. The switching among time dimensions is essential for individual adaptation to changing situational demands. The balanced time perspective is an individual’s ability to flexibly focus on different time orientations....
PSYCHOLOGY
Grand Tour Nation

Clarkson’s Farm Star Kaleb Cooper Reveals Exciting Project Amid Filming

It’s no secret that Jeremy Clarkson chose very well when he decided Kaleb Cooper should join him not only on his farm, Diddly Squat Farm, but his farming show, too. Clarkson’s Farm was all the better with Kaleb shouting at The Grand Tour presenter, and with his excellent knowledge of the industry, it added yet […] The post Clarkson’s Farm Star Kaleb Cooper Reveals Exciting Project Amid Filming appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Flock Of Dimes – “Go With Good”

Last month, Jenn Wasner announced a new collection of Flock Of Dimes tracks, Head Of Roses: Phantom Limb, which includes some demos, live performances, covers and new songs recorded around the time of last year’s full-length Head Of Roses. We’ve already heard “It Just Goes On” from it, and today Wasner is sharing another one of the collection’s brand new tracks, “Go With Good.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream The Twangy Austin Indie Band Good Looks’ Compelling Debut Album Bummer Year

Good Looks are one of those bands that blur the line between indie rock and alt-country, which means I am particularly susceptible to their charms, but please believe me when I say their debut album Bummer Year is impressive. If the sound of Wednesday covering Drive-By Truckers was appealing to you, this probably will be too, though Good Looks are more about crystalline clarity than fuzz.
AUSTIN, TX
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Wild Pink - "Q. Degraw" On the first song of Wild Pink’s next era, John Ross sings with the same tender gentleness he’s always brought to the band, and the music unfolds with a familiar sense of grandeur. Yet “Q. Degraw” is such a distinct departure from Wild Pink’s A Billion Little Lights material that you can see why Ross has marked it off as something new. This is a song about struggling with health problems — “I’ve been to hell and back again,” Ross sings, from under piles of distortion. Fittingly, it’s darker and heavier than the prior record’s awestruck symphonies, its first few barebones strums quickly subsumed into the sounds of glacial post-rock and heavy shoegaze. There’s still a lot of light in this music, though, the sound of epiphany fighting its way through the darkness. “I know you’ve been to hell, too,” Ross confides near the end. “And I love you so much/ That I don’t want to end up like you.” —Chris.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Arcade Fire Playing Surprise Set At Coachella 2022

Arcade Fire are a last-minute addition to the Coachella 2022 lineup. The band will perform at the festival on Friday night at 6:45PM on the Mojave Stage. Earlier today, the band’s Win Butler sent out a photo of himself standing in front of some palm trees, tagging Coachella and writing “decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry.” A little while later, Arcade Fire were added to the roster when the fest shared its official set times for their first weekend.
MUSIC

