Man shot while riding bike in East Garfield Park

By Sun Times Media Wire
A man was shot while riding his bike early Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man was riding in the 300 block of South California Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when someone in a car opened fire, striking him in the hand, arm and leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

