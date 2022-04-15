ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why ChargePoint Is My Favorite EV Charging Stock Right Now

By Rekha Khandelwal
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is by far the leading provider of public level-2 charging for electric cars in North America with roughly 70% of the market. It's also expanding operations in Europe, and its overall growth strategy looks solid.

Its commercial clients -- fleet operators, shopping malls, universities, hospitals, corporate entities -- typically expand their business with the company as their needs increase, and its quality charging solutions are likely a key driver of this growth. These customers often offer charging as a perk or facility to patients, employees, customers, and so on. Over time, its top customers typically renew their software subscriptions and purchase additional charging ports from the company. This land-and-expand model contributes significantly to its revenue growth, as the chart below illustrates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vju6g_0fAOqpJV00

Image source: ChargePoint. Company's fiscal 2022 ended on Jan. 31, 2022.

Its top 25 customers spent $7 million in total during the first quarter of ChargePoint's fiscal 2017. After eleven quarters, the total amount they had spent grew by 10.5 times to $74 million. And the company continues to add new customers, further contributing to its top-line growth.

Diverse revenue sources

ChargePoint started operations in Europe in 2017 and it now operates in 16 European countries. Its revenue from European operations also grew significantly last year. Currently, of the 174,000 ports that ChargePoint operates, around 51,000 are in Europe.

ChargePoint earns revenue by selling chargers as well as from software subscriptions and warranty services. Revenue from all these sources grew impressively last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enqJb_0fAOqpJV00

Image source: ChargePoint.

Last year, ChargePoint earned 72% of its revenue from selling networked charging stations. Around 22% came from subscriptions, and the remaining 6% from other services, which include warranty services.

An attractive EV charging stock

Not only is ChargePoint a leading player in the electric vehicle (EV) charging space, but it is also growing rapidly. Even though the company isn't profitable yet, its growth strategy looks solid . With its huge network, ChargePoint is better-placed than its smaller peers -- like Volta , EVgo , or Blink Charging -- to benefit from the rising sales of EVs, and it has a long growth runway, as the mass transition to electric vehicles is still just getting started.

ChargePoint's stock is off roughly 60% from the peak it touched during the height of euphoria regarding EV stocks at the start of 2021. Its position as a leading player in a growing industry makes ChargePoint my favorite EV charging stock right now.

10 stocks we like better than ChargePoint Holdings Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Rekha Khandelwal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Want to buy an electric car? Read this first

Thinking more seriously about buying an electric car now that gas prices are revving up? You and everybody else. EVs are hard to find, especially now. The war in Ukraine hasn’t just caused gas prices to soar. It has also disrupted car production in Europe, which sends exports to the United States. And U.S. companies like Ford “basically got blindsided by how many people want to buy their cars” and can’t make EVs fast enough, Chris Harto, a senior policy analyst for Consumer Reports, told me.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Chargepoint#Electric Cars#Vehicles#Chargepoint Holdings#Chpt#European
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
The Next Web

How long does an electric car battery last?

If you’re a (prospective) EV driver, I’m sure this question has crossed your mind: how long will my car’s battery last before it becomes unusable?. Indeed, that’s a valid question. Battery degradation is bound to happen at some point. As a lithium-ion battery is charged and discharged, it degrades over time.
CARS
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Fisker Is Reportedly Making an Electric Vehicle Under $30,000

While we’re waiting for the all-new Fisker Ocean SUV to arrive at the end of this year, the new startup electric automaker opened reservations for its second EV. The PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) is tentatively set to arrive in 2024. The exciting part of this news is that the PEAR will start at $29,900, and that’s before any incentives or taxes.
CARS
TheStreet

The Roadster Is Tesla and Elon Musk's New Cash Machine

There is no doubt that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominates the electric-vehicle market. The Austin automaker produced 305,407 vehicles in the first quarter and deliver 310,048 despite supply-chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which worsened soaring raw-materials prices like nickel. Chief Executive Elon Musk's group should...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
INCOME TAX
torquenews.com

Prices For Affordable Used Green Cars Surge - Hybrids Outpace EVs

Used vehicle prices in the U.S. have jumped by more than 50% over the past year. Leading the way are affordable hybrids and a once-shunned EV. It’s no secret that an inventory-constrained American vehicle market has shoppers paying more for all vehicles. On the used vehicle side, affordable green vehicles are among those that are fetching the highest prices. Some are up 50% or more in value since last year.
GAS PRICE
Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Fintech Stocks to Buy Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Financial technology, or fintech, describes the transformation of...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
177K+
Followers
87K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy