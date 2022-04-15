Sangamon County Sheriff's corrections officer fired, another placed on leave

A Sangamon County jail corrections officer was charged Friday with official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct resulting from an act with a female inmate.

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said Andrew Beckman, 37, turned himself in Friday morning and posted 10% bail on $50,000 bond before being released from the Sangamon County Jail.

If convicted, Beckman faces up to five years in prison. He would be probation eligible. A first court appearance is set for 11 a.m. May 19.

Beckman had been with the county since last year.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said earlier Friday that a corrections officer —later identified as Beckman — was fired and an unnamed officer was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

Campbell did not divulge any other details but said an investigation was ongoing.

Wright and Campbell are seeking to have Beckman decertified from law enforcement through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

This story will be updated.

