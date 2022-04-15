ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3 Questions Procter & Gamble Will Answer for Investors on Wednesday

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

True to form, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) announced a raise to its quarterly dividend payment this week, just a few days before it is scheduled to report its latest earnings results. That payout hike marks the 66th consecutive year of income increases, keeping the consumer products giant near the top of the entire market on that score.

Yet while investors know they'll receive more cash from P&G this year, they have some other big questions around growth and profitability that might be answered in the upcoming report.

So let's see what the owner of dozens of massive global brands -- including Tide, Pampers, and Bounty -- might have to say in its announcement on Wednesday, April 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KImz_0fAOpk6t00

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Is market share still rising?

P&G's stock has outperformed the market so far in 2022, a contrast to many tech- and growth-focused investments. It's easy to see why investors might want to hold a steady dividend payer like this during inflation and slowing economic growth. But its market-share gains are an important part of the bullish thesis, too.

Management said back in late January that these gains were accelerating through late 2021 thanks to a mix of innovative product releases, pricing power, and supply-chain strength. A key worry heading into this report is whether those factors are still working in P&G's favor.

Inflation spiked in the weeks following its fiscal Q2 report , and it's possible that more consumers are turning to generic or store brands to satisfy demand for essentials like paper towels and diapers. If that happens, P&G might report underwhelming sales growth for Q3.

2. How far does pricing power stretch?

P&G raised prices across many of its products to reflect higher input costs. And the same is true for peers like Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) . Investors generally like to see prices rise since that boosts sales and profits, and it also suggests that a company is providing plenty of value to its customers.

Higher prices aren't as impressive if they produce declining sales volumes. Kimberly-Clark's organic sales growth in recent quarters, for example, has come entirely from higher prices that have offset slight declines in volume. P&G has so far avoided this fate and posted positive prices and volumes. Watch that balance on Wednesday for signs of stress on the business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHerK_0fAOpk6t00

PG Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Operating margin will be another useful metric to follow for evidence that P&G is finding enough efficiency in the business to protect its industry-leading profitability.

3. What about the rest of 2022?

Heading into the report, P&G is calling for organic sales gains to land between 4% and 5% on top of strong growth over the previous two years. Management upgraded that outlook slightly back in January while keeping its earnings forecast steady despite accelerating inflation.

The cost trends have only worsened since then, so it will be interesting to see what the company has to say about the outlook for the final quarter of fiscal 2022, which ends in June. P&G might venture a general forecast about the new fiscal year ahead, too.

But whatever the growth trends, investors are likely to see rising cash returns from dividend payments and stock buybacks thanks to the company's ability to convert nearly all its earnings into free cash flow each year.

10 stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Procter & Gamble wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Procter & Gamble Is Better Suited For Inflation

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) will benefit from investors being able to distinguish between companies that have emerged stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic and those which simply received a short-term boost from the pandemic conditions, according to Truist Securities. The Procter & Gamble Analyst: Bill Chappell upgraded the rating...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procter Gamble#Inflation#Consumer Products#Stock#P G#Pampers#Bounty#Getty Images
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

There's nothing happening in 2022 that the stock market hasn't seen before. Consumer demand for Starbucks is high right now, as the company wrestles with some near-term headwinds. Kroger trades at a modest valuation, even as the business is posting fantastic earnings results. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buying top stocks on dips is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Stocks like Upstart and Teladoc Health have crashed, but their growth potential seems intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he would buy Hershey stock now and down on the ‘next inflation scare’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to pick up stock of Hershey for their portfolios. "Hershey's the most consistent growth stock in a group where safety's first, and you know what they say, safety never takes a vacation. I would buy some here, then wait to buy more if the stock gets hit the next time we have an inflation scare," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Procter & Gamble

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Procter & Gamble PG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
177K+
Followers
87K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy