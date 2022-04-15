ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Train strikes vehicle stuck on tracks in Stark County

By Lori Steineck, The Repository
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON TWP. – Stark County sheriff's deputies diverted traffic Friday morning around an accident involving a train and a car at state Route 183 and Gaskill Drive NE.

No one was hurt in the incident, which occurred just before 10 a.m., said Maj. C.J. Stantz.

A woman driving a black 2017 Hyundai Sonata across the tracks "cut the corner a little too short," causing the vehicle to be stuck on a track, he said. The disabled vehicle could not be moved out of the way of the oncoming Norfolk & Southern train.

The conductor spotted the train and was slowing down, but was unable to slow fast enough. The train struck the front of the car.

Stantz said no one was inside of the vehicle at the time.

Deputies detoured traffic around the crash site and several intersections were blocked until the wreckage could be removed.

Stantz said the roads were reopened by noon.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Train strikes vehicle stuck on tracks in Stark County

