ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

10x Potential Stock Picks -- 3 Stocks to Buy Now

By Eric Cuka
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Every investor is continuously searching for the next big winner in his or her portfolio -- a stock that will provide significant growth for long-term investors. These are often referred to as "bagger stocks." Many high-quality companies beaten down from recent highs could be buying opportunities. I have spent countless hours researching my favorites, and I want to share three of these stock picks with you.

In today's video, I provide three of my favorite growth stocks that I believe could provide tenfold returns over the next 10 years. These companies are leaders and disrupters with significant total addressable market (TAM). I cover stock picks from the following secular growth trends:

  • E-commerce
  • Artificial intelligence (AI)
  • Semiconductors

One of my favorites is Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI) , which was founded to focus on semiconductor and software solutions for the automotive industry. It creates connected car solutions, user experience solutions, electrification applications and equipment, and edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which includes lidar. David Aldrich, retired chairman of the board of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) , is on Indie's board of directors, and he has an incredible track record in the semiconductor space. With a market cap under $1 billion and several key wins teed up for production, it's easy to see how Indie could be a tenfold stock over the next decade.

Please watch the below video for more information on Indie Semiconductor as well as two additional tenfold stock pick ideas. Thanks for watching and please don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe. Cheers!

*Stock prices used in the video were from the trading day of April 14, 2022. The video was published on April 15, 2022.

More From The Motley Fool

Eric Cuka owns Blend Labs, Inc., Etsy, Upstart Holdings, Inc., Zillow Group (A shares), Zoom Video Communications, and indie Semiconductor, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Etsy, Upstart Holdings, Inc., Zillow Group (A shares), Zillow Group (C shares), and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Skyworks Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Aldrich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Semiconductor Industry#Software#Skyworks Solutions#10x Potential Stock Picks#Artificial#Indi#Adas#Swks#Indie
Motley Fool

Want to Turn $5,000 Into $20,000? Buy These Stocks and Hold for 10 Years

Airbnb is enjoying several growth catalysts, and growth is skyrocketing. This top restaurant stock offers a tasty dividend yield and solid growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buying top stocks on dips is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Stocks like Upstart and Teladoc Health have crashed, but their growth potential seems intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
177K+
Followers
87K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy