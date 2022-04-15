ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Man arrested in connection with shooting at Baldwin Street home in Johnson City

By Jeff Smith, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago
A 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting another man inside a Baldwin Street home, according to the Johnson City Police.

Spencer Chapman was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, patrolmen were called to 215 Baldwin St. for a male with a gunshot wound, police said. Upon their arrival, patrolmen located a 24-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his right side.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, treated for his injury and later released, according to police.

Patrolmen and detectives immediately began a canvass of the area and determined that the shooting had taken place inside the Baldwin Street residence.

People from inside the residence, including the suspect, Chapman, were secured and taken to the Johnson City Police Department for questioning, police said. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and were able to recover evidence pertinent to the case.

Chapman was processed and taken to the Broome County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. He is currently under the supervision of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision in connection with a previous assault conviction.

Police said the firearm allegedly used in the Baldwin Street case has not been recovered. The case is ongoing and anyone with information on the firearm is encouraged to contact the Johnson City Police Department.

