Movies

Can YOU name these 12 films? Emoji quiz challenges players to name 12 romantic flicks based on cryptic picture clues

By Stephanie Linning For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A viral emoji quiz creator has pulled together a new 12-question challenge that will put your film knowledge to the test.

Nikki Spiers, 31, of London, unwittingly became an international sensation during lockdown when the cryptic emoji quiz she sent to a group of friends via WhatsApp was shared around the world. Now Nikki has created her own Instagram to share her latest puzzles.

The latest picture challenge tasks players to identify the names of 12 popular romantic films based on a series of emojis. Some are literal translations of the film titles, while others nod to the films' themes or plots.

Think you have what it takes? Scroll down to see the quiz - then check your answers at the bottom of the story.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

