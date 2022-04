Bennifer almost reached first base while out with J.Lo’s daughter Emme! The two were spotted cuddling as the 14-year-old got in some practice at the batting cages. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed off some sweet PDA once again while out with her 14-year-old daughter Emme for some batting practice. The Tender Bar actor wrapped up the “Jenny From The Block” singer in his arms and even snuck in a quick smooch at one point as Jennifer’s daughter took some swings in the batting cage. Take a look at the steamy snap here.

