There's enough support among workers for a union vote at Daniel Boone Regional Library

By Roger McKinney, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

There was a celebratory mood outside the Columbia Public Library on Thursday as workers supporting a union posed for photos and sang a few verses of "Solidarity Forever."

Inside, Daniel Boone Regional Library director Margaret Conroy informed the Board of Trustees that a union vote probably would happen next month.

Daniel Boone Regional Library comprises Columbia Public Library, Callaway County Public Library, Holts Summit Public Library and Southern Boone Public Library in Ashland.

The election would be conducted by the Missouri State Board of Mediation , she said.

The effort started in February . If workers approve it, Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United would be part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

"We were told on March 28 by the State Board of Mediation that there's enough employee interest to have a union election," Conroy told the board. "We acknowledged receipt of that."

The library submitted a list of employees who would be included in the bargaining unit. Conroy said it was all employees except managers and supervisors. The number on the list is 168, she said.

"It's most of the staff," she said.

The attorneys for the library and the union will negotiate to determine if anyone else should be on the list or if anyone on the list should be excluded, she said.

"This is the first time around for me with union stuff," Conroy said. "I foresee an election in May."

A union organizer who declined to identify himself said it would be the first library in Missouri to have a union if the effort is successful.

Conroy said she's feeling her way through the process.

"We're all kind of navigating in a soup of uncertainty," Conroy said.

Library employees Mary Kate Protzman and Ida Fogle spoke in support of Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United during the public comment time of the board meeting, before Conroy gave her update.

After 18 years at the library, Fogle said she has worked her way up to be a three-fourths-time employee. She has another job, she said.

Improved pay and hours and improved paid leave were reasons she wants the union, she said.

Forming a union will allow employees to partner with administrators on decisions that affect workers, Protzman said.

"Our library is a shining gem in our community," Protzman said.

Outside the meeting, Protzman said the possibility of a union feels more real to her.

"It's out of our control now," she said of the scheduling.

The result is completely in workers' control, she said.

Fogle said she has no doubt the union vote will be positive.

"We've known we have strong majority support from the beginning," she said.

Pay and benefits are concerns of workers, Conroy said during the board meeting.

"Health insurance is one we have known for quite awhile," Conroy said about a specific worker concern.

Other concerns of workers supporting the union aren't always specific, she said.

Roger McKinney is the education reporter for the Tribune. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

