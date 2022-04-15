ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

NYC teen reported missing for months walks into S.I. precinct. NYPD investigating sex-trafficking claims.

By Scott R. Axelrod
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Detectives are investigating claims of sex trafficking made by a teenage girl who walked into the 121st Precinct stationhouse in Graniteville late Thursday night after being reported missing from her Queens home several months ago, according to a source with knowledge of...

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
