Cold-Blooded Critters Hit The Ice To Support Local Shelter

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
Well, I wouldn't say this is the first time the police have offered to hold things for people until the owner is able to come and retrieve the item. Then upon arrival of getting your stuff back, you also get an all-inclusive stay at a state/county-funded resort. Also known as, jail.
I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
Twenty-four hours after it began, a blizzard continues to rage in North Dakota Wednesday as all but five of the roughrider state's 53 counties are in a blizzard warning. Winds gusting 50-60 mph on top of 1-2 feet of snow have made travel virtually impossible, with more snow yet to pile up. No-travel advisories and road closures are posted in all of the blizzard-warned counties, leaving only a small area of far southeastern North Dakota open for business, so to speak.
What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
Just in time for the spring flowers to make their appearance and make that first pass through your lawn and garden, we still have the unwelcome reminder of winter. It's mid-April for cryn-out-loud. Yep, this must be the upper plains. Specifically, North Dakota! They will be the unlucky ones this...
As I was scrolling through my pictures on the old smartphone this morning, I ran across this one. He's called the "Clearwater Cow". He resides at Clearwater Junction where Highway 200 intersects Highway 87 and takes you to Seeley Lake. If you've never taken that drive, you should. Incredibly scenic....
(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
As North Dakota is halfway through this mid-April blizzard, we thought we’d look back at blizzards throughout our state’s history. As far back as state archives go, you can see North Dakotans bundled up and pulling out the shovels to tackle heavy snow among strong winds. Trains, homes and cars were covered in snow, people […]
NORTH DAKOTA- Trevor Steeke is a cattle producer in North Dakota. The blizzard that has moved through Montana and North Dakota is causing problems for his herd. Steeke’s story went viral overnight, after it was reported that he lost calves due to the storm. Our Bradley Warren spoke to...
The strongest blizzard to hit North Dakota in 25 years continues to cause significant travel issues Thursday as winds behind the snow whip around the 2+ feet of snow that piled up in many areas of western and central North Dakota over the previous 48 hours. "As the snowfall begins...
Bismarck Mandan received somewhere over 16 inches of snow from this three-day blizzard that began on Tuesday, April 12th. Areas to the west and north of us had higher amounts. A swath from Dickinson to Minot saw as much as 30 inches of snow. Conditions are improving as I write...
Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Hanson County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a search and rescue mission for 60-year-old Kay Flittie this weekend. Volunteers are asked to come to the Spencer Fuel Mart off exit 353 on I-90 at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone with an ATV is encouraged to help.
