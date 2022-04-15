Dawn Staley had the best response to A'Ja Wilson saying she was ready to transfer from South Carolina

Dawn Staley is one of the most demanding coaches in basketball right now. She wants the absolute best out of her players each and every game and, if you can’t give it, she won’t play you.

Even amid an incredible run last season when I asked Staley if she felt her South Carolina team could be special this season, she was hesitant to say yes because, well, sometimes they fouled too much. Or maybe they turned the ball over a bit more than she’d have liked.

That’s tough. But it’s also why she’s now a two-time champion head coach and also why she’s put so many great players in the WNBA. One of whom is A’ja Wilson.

Wilson is one of the greatest college basketball players to touch the hardwood and rewrote South Carolina’s record book a thousand times over while she was there.

But it wasn’t always smooth sailing in South Carolina with Staley. Wilson actually said on Twitter that she was ready to transfer after her Freshman year.

Wilson only played 20 minutes a game and only started once that season after being the National Player of The Year in 2014. Of course, she thought she could do more. She wasn’t getting that opportunity so she was ready to leave.

This is pretty hilarious to think about in hindsight. She had literally one of the greatest runs we’ve ever seen in college hoops and it all may not have happened.

Was Staley worried? Nope. Not at all. Why? Because, first of all, Momma Wilson was holding it down. Eva Wilson was not letting A’ja leave.

Second of all, she jokingly told A’ja she had her replacement ready.

The Tar Heels? Tuh. Ain’t no way, y’all. These two are the best. What a hilarious moment.