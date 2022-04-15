Two Graham HS students sign to continue their soccer careers

YOUNG CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — At Graham High School Thursday night a pair of soccer players signed to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Jaron Noble will be heading to Murray State College and Aliayah Saldivar is off to North Lake College.

Jaron and Aliayah are the first athletes from the Graham soccer program to sign with college programs.

Congratulations to Jaron and Aliayah and good luck at the next level!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.