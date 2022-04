More than $900 million worth of auto insurance refunds have already been distributed to Michigan residents ahead of the May 9 deadline, according to the governor’s office. Insurance companies started sending out $400 payments to Michigan residents with insured vehicles back in March. According to data gathered by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), more than $906 million of the total $3 billion in surplus funds has been returned to Michigan drivers. Auto insurers have until May 9 to deliver the remaining $2.1 billion via checks or deposit to eligible drivers.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO