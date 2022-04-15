ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah water managers say spring runoff won't come close to filling reservoirs: ‘disappointing’

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 2 days ago
Drought-stricken Utah continues to see below-normal levels of snowpack and state water officials said Friday they don't expect the annual spring runoff to provide nearly enough water to refill the state's reservoirs.

Some late-season snow provides some help, but 99% of the state remains in severe drought, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. Some 95% of the water supplies used by state residents comes from snowmelt that flows into state reservoirs.

“Utah has been in drought eight of the last 10 years, and this year’s disappointing snowpack is not going to pull the state out of drought,” said Brian Steed, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources. “The recent snowstorms were beneficial, however, they added less than an inch of water to our snowpack."

Megadrought hydropower concerns:Lake Powell hits historic low amid megadrought

Of the 95 measured streams, 51 are flowing below normal despite spring runoff. Eight streams are flowing at record low conditions.

The statewide snow water equivalent, or how much water would be in the snowpack if it melted, peaked at 12 inches this year, which was 75% of the typical median peak of 16 inches. Twenty-eight of Utah’s largest 45 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity. Overall statewide storage is 58% of capacity. At this time last year, reservoirs were about 67% of capacity.

Dig deeper:A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

In southwestern Utah, the area's largest reservoir, Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane, was 86% full, but nearby Quail Creek Reservoir was at 70% and most of the region's others were much lower, with the network of reservoirs controlled by the Washington County Water Conservancy District at 60%.

The figures were discouraging given the timing, with many Washington County residents already beginning to water their lawns and much of the state gearing up to do the same.

"We are urging all Utahns to use water responsibly and to check with local water providers for potential water restrictions," Steed said.

