ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Prioritize goals before investing

By Dan Wyson
The Spectrum
The Spectrum
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpZjC_0fAOkJ9V00

As a father, and longtime head of my company, I will admit that I sometimes get used to expecting my kids who work at the company to do what I ask of them. So, today I was a little disappointed when I asked my son Jared in our morning meeting to do something, and at the end of the day, I noticed it had not yet been done. When I texted him to see why he had not completed the task, he responded with a single word, “Priorities.”

It initially caught me off-guard, but after a moment of frustration with his not following my instructions, I felt fatherly pride in realizing he actually had. I have made a career of teaching that success in life comes from setting priorities and then working through them in an orderly fashion. No one will ever accomplish everything they feel like they need to do, much less the list of things they want to do. Thus, the importance of doing the most important things first.

Setting priorities can make investing decisions simpler. For example, when a person calls and asks about specific investments, we start by reviewing their budgets, goals, needs and dreams. An investment that may initially seem desirable, will often make no sense once compared to the lifestyle the client is trying to achieve. Many get obsessed with “What” they want to invest in before even considering “Why” they are investing. Setting priorities can resolve these issues and result in more appropriate, and often less stressful investments.

Start by writing down what you want to accomplish in life. List your present needs and desires as well as future bucket list items. Categorize your wants and needs in order of priority and include a reasonable budget. Having that written down is necessary to creating a saving and investment plan to help meet those goals. You will likely not be able to do them all, but you can do much more if you prioritize.

Years ago, Jared began at our company thinking that whatever his Dad/Boss asked him to do should be his immediate priority. (I know I always assumed that to be the case.) To his credit, as he has developed his skills and matured in his understanding of his responsibilities, he has gained confidence in setting his own daily work priorities. What I had asked him to do was important, but it wasn’t time-critical, so he didn’t allow my request to prevent him from doing tasks in their proper order.

Life will always give you more options than you can possibly handle. An inability to focus your efforts by prioritizing goals can result in unnecessary mistakes, wasting time and financial resources in the process. Try to live and invest as Jared wisely reminded me, by setting priorities and doing first those things which are most important. You will never own all the investments you may dream about, but with priority planning you may own enough of them to accomplish your most important dreams.

Dan Wyson, CFP® is author of “The Gold Egg," and “21 Financial Myths” and owner of Wyson Financial/Wealth Management 375 E. Riverside Dr. St. George, UT 84790 - 435-986-9525 – Securities and Advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, a registered investment advisor.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

What to Consider Before Investing In Art Funds

Is your portfolio ready for art investment funds? Whereas art investing has long been reserved for the wealthy, the average investor can now get into it. Art funds vary according to investors' taste, though it’s still important to ask whether art investing is right for you. Article continues below...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives. My husband is 60 years old and has $250,000 in a combination of a Roth IRA, traditional IRA, and a pension while I have $80,000 in IRAs (I worked in the private sector prior to teaching), $30,000 in two 403(b) accounts, $18,000 in an investment account, and $65,000 in cash. My husband will get Social Security of up to $1,800 a month if he waits until 70 to take it. I will get about $1,200 a month based on my private sector work and accounting for the Windfall Provisions Act which reduces Social Security for teachers who get a public pension.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint George, UT Business
Local
Utah Business
City
Saint George, UT
Motley Fool

Investing for Retirement? Suze Orman Recommends These Accounts

You can't afford to pick the wrong retirement account when your future financial security is on the line. Investing for retirement can help you prepare financially for your later years. There are many kinds of tax-advantaged retirement accounts to choose from. Finance expert Suze Orman recommends maxing out your 401(k),...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NJ.com

How do I calculate tax on my retirement withdrawals?

Q. I have two retirement accounts: one was pulled from my paycheck before taxes, so I know that I’ll pay taxes on when I use it. The other I’ve been contributing into for 20 years with money that has already been taxed. When it comes time for the minimum distribution, how are they taxed?
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Passive income can mean different things to different...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Advisor
Kiplinger

Retirees, This Is What It Takes to Be Your Own Insurer

It's daunting to consider, but if something tragic happens and you need years of long-term care, how would you pay for it? The costs of long-term care are already exorbitant and will only get worse. Last year, the national median annual cost of a home health aide was more than $61,000, a 12.5% increase from 2020, while a private room in a nursing home cost more than $108,000, an uptick of 2.4%, according to insurance company Genworth. By 2031, a home health aide could cost about $83,000 a year, and a private room in a nursing home is expected to be roughly $145,700 annually, Genworth says.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

6 things to consider before you move in retirement

If you’re seeking a new lifestyle in retirement, you’re not the only one. Of those who purchased new homes, 18% were younger baby boomers, ages 56 to 65, and 14% were older boomers, ages 66 to 74, according to the 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Generational Trends Report from the National Association of Realtors Research Group.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Moves to Make Before Age 62

The right strategy can help your benefits go further in retirement. Certain decisions can affect how much you receive each month. Even if you're not ready to retire yet, it's wise to have a Social Security plan in place. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Spectrum

The Spectrum

465
Followers
510
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in St George, UT from The Spectrum.

 http://thespectrum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy