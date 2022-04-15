Prioritize goals before investing

As a father, and longtime head of my company, I will admit that I sometimes get used to expecting my kids who work at the company to do what I ask of them. So, today I was a little disappointed when I asked my son Jared in our morning meeting to do something, and at the end of the day, I noticed it had not yet been done. When I texted him to see why he had not completed the task, he responded with a single word, “Priorities.”

It initially caught me off-guard, but after a moment of frustration with his not following my instructions, I felt fatherly pride in realizing he actually had. I have made a career of teaching that success in life comes from setting priorities and then working through them in an orderly fashion. No one will ever accomplish everything they feel like they need to do, much less the list of things they want to do. Thus, the importance of doing the most important things first.

Setting priorities can make investing decisions simpler. For example, when a person calls and asks about specific investments, we start by reviewing their budgets, goals, needs and dreams. An investment that may initially seem desirable, will often make no sense once compared to the lifestyle the client is trying to achieve. Many get obsessed with “What” they want to invest in before even considering “Why” they are investing. Setting priorities can resolve these issues and result in more appropriate, and often less stressful investments.

Start by writing down what you want to accomplish in life. List your present needs and desires as well as future bucket list items. Categorize your wants and needs in order of priority and include a reasonable budget. Having that written down is necessary to creating a saving and investment plan to help meet those goals. You will likely not be able to do them all, but you can do much more if you prioritize.

Years ago, Jared began at our company thinking that whatever his Dad/Boss asked him to do should be his immediate priority. (I know I always assumed that to be the case.) To his credit, as he has developed his skills and matured in his understanding of his responsibilities, he has gained confidence in setting his own daily work priorities. What I had asked him to do was important, but it wasn’t time-critical, so he didn’t allow my request to prevent him from doing tasks in their proper order.

Life will always give you more options than you can possibly handle. An inability to focus your efforts by prioritizing goals can result in unnecessary mistakes, wasting time and financial resources in the process. Try to live and invest as Jared wisely reminded me, by setting priorities and doing first those things which are most important. You will never own all the investments you may dream about, but with priority planning you may own enough of them to accomplish your most important dreams.

Dan Wyson, CFP® is author of “The Gold Egg," and “21 Financial Myths” and owner of Wyson Financial/Wealth Management 375 E. Riverside Dr. St. George, UT 84790 - 435-986-9525 – Securities and Advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, member FINRA/SIPC, a registered investment advisor.