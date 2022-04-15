FDA approves first breath test for COVID-19

A traveller during breath test with GeNose C19 as a preventive measure against COVID-19. (Photo by: Julian Romadhon/INA Photo Agency/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (INA Photo Agency/INA Photo Agency/Universal Image)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 diagnostic test that detects chemical compounds in breath samples associated with a coronavirus infection.

The test can be performed in environments where the patient specimen is both collected and analyzed, such as doctor’s offices, hospitals and mobile testing sites, using an instrument about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, according to a press release from the FDA. The test is performed by a qualified, trained operator under the supervision of a health care provider licensed or authorized by state law to prescribe tests and can provide results in less than three minutes.

"Today’s authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19," Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement. "The FDA continues to support the development of novel COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the U.S. for the next public health emergency."

The FDA wrote Thursday that the performance of the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer was validated in a large study of 2,409 individuals, including those with and without symptoms. The test was shown to have 91.2% sensitivity, meaning the percentage of positive samples it correctly identified, and 99.3% specificity, the percent of negative samples correctly identified. The FDA stated that the test had a negative predictive value of 99.6%, meaning that people who receive a negative test result are likely truly negative.

The test performed with similar sensitivity in a follow-up clinical study focused on the omicron variant, the FDA stated.

InspectIR expects to be able to produce approximately 100 instruments per week, which can each be used to evaluate approximately 160 samples per day. At this level of production, testing capacity using the InspectIR COVID-19 Breathalyzer is expected to increase by approximately 64,000 samples per month.

This comes as officials from the Illinois Department of Public Health warn that COVID-19 case rates are slowly rising in many areas of the state and that members of the public should be paying close attention to conditions in their local communities and staying up to date on their vaccination status.

"While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the State," Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement. "This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes."