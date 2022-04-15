ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

34-year-old convicted murderer arrested on drug, weapon charges

Nashville News Hub
Nashville News Hub
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nashville, TENNESSEE – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the 34-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. His name is Leroy Topp Jr. and he is now charged with multiple charges,...

nashvillenewshub.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Lebanon, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
WSMV

Human remains confirmed to be missing Putnam County man

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that recently-discovered skeletal remains belong to a Putnam County man who had been missing since June 2021. According to the PCSO, the remains have been positively identified as those of 27-year-old Joshua Bohannon, who was reported missing...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Murder#Metro Police#Lebanon Pike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

4 inmates overdose in 1 day at Tennessee detention center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There have been five apparent overdoses at the Nashville Downtown Detention Center on James Robertson Parkway in the past four days involving inmates. Four of those calls happened Monday, April 4. All of the inmates have been treated and released from the hospital. The overdoses...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Meriya Nease

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Meriya Gale Nease. Nease was indicted by Grand Jury on July 29, 2021, for charges of Possession with the Intent to […]
MOBILE, AL
Nashville News Hub

Nashville News Hub

Nashville, TN
21K+
Followers
437
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.

 https://nashvillenewshub.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy