Grosse Pointe, MI

Together Women’s Health Expands Provider Network with New Partnerships

By Tim Keenan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTogether Women’s Health, a Grosse Pointe-based women’s health-focused management service organization, is partnering with Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates and Paint Creek Ob/Gyn, building a network of women’s health services. Obstetrics & Gynecology Associates has offices in Grosse Pointe and Dearborn and Paint Creek Ob/Gyn is in...

